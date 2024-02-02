The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Having a government with extremist views will be no good for Tasmanians

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
February 3 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor leader Rebecca White and Premier Jeremy Rockliff
Labor leader Rebecca White and Premier Jeremy Rockliff

We ran a story this week pointing out that Premier Jeremy Rockliff was copping it from both sides of his party over recent preselections for the inevitable early election we will have this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Thomson

Craig Thomson

Editor

I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.