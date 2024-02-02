Having a government with extremist views will be no good for Tasmanians

We ran a story this week pointing out that Premier Jeremy Rockliff was copping it from both sides of his party over recent preselections for the inevitable early election we will have this year.
The Premier referenced the article in a tweet, saying if he was getting heat from both sides of his party, that meant he was in the centre where he wanted to be.
He is right.
Rebecca White is also seeking to place her party in the centre.
Her policy announcements have not been on the fringes, certainly not too far left or right.
She is right to do that.
That's where the votes are.
Not many people like extremists. Being too far left or right won't win many elections. Most Australians do live in the sensible centre.
Moderation and balance in policy lead to more pragmatic and effective governance. Anytime an extremist ideology comes into policy, it ends up badly. Think Workchoices or, more recently, Robodebt.
Extreme left and right positions should always be viewed with caution.
Party leaders should position their party in the sensible centre as most voters appreciate a stable and reasonable approach to policy.
Extreme positions often resist compromise, making it challenging to address the diverse needs and opinions that our society now demands of government.
Extreme ideologies can lead to gridlock and an inability to pass meaningful legislation.
Having extreme left or right positions also polarises voters and often leads to social divisions and tensions.
Extreme left or right economic ideologies can lead to financial instability. Right now, when the cost of living is biting harder than a pit bull, a centrist approach to market dynamics and government intervention is necessary.
The next Tasmanian government should strike the right balance between regulation and free markets. That approach should lead to a sustainable economy.
A healthy political system includes a range of perspectives, and finding common ground is crucial for effective governance. Being on the extreme fringes is not what our nation or state needs with its governments.
Our next government needs to be flexible. Being a brutal ideological warrior might be popular with your base. Still, when the ability to compromise is required, most in that category, think Tony Abbott and Peter Dutton, simply can't do it.
Flexibility will be crucial in navigating the complex and dynamic Tasmanian political landscape. I don't see either major party getting a majority at the next election, so a leader willing to be flexible, with solid centrist views, will likely be the next Premier.
An election could happen any day now, so voters should be attuned to what politicians offer. My tip is to vote for a party or an independent that has or is as close as possible to, a centrist approach to policy. Having a government with extremist views will be no good for Tasmanians.
Craig Thomson is the editor of The Launceston Examiner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.