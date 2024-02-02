Raiders' chance for redemption after uncharacteristic batting performance

Greater Northern Raiders women's coach Darren Simmonds knows the CTPL ladder is tight and the Raiders need to make the most of the remaining four home-and-away rounds.
The third-placed Raiders host second-ranked New Town at UTAS Stadium on Sunday with the one-day match starting at 10.30am.
North Hobart lead the table on 32 ladder points followed by New Town (30), Raiders (28) and Clarence (8) with the top-two playing-off in the grand final on March 10 at Bellerive Oval.
Teams can earn up to six points for a win if they get bonus points.
And the Raiders' draw is favourable because they play Clarence twice in the next month.
But Simmonds said they've got a lot of work to do, especially after a poor batting performance last weekend.
They were all out for 64 before North Hobart chased down the total in nine overs.
"A lot of batters didn't even face 10 balls last week which is never going to be a good result for us," he said.
The coach acknowledged his players had endured a busy travel schedule in January while some had been away at carnivals, making it hard to build momentum.
But the focus is now on getting starts and building partnerships against New Town's quality bowling attack.
Raiders will have to get the job without Emma Manix-Geeves who has Tassie Tigers commitments and Sascha Lowry who is no longer available due to moving to Western Australia for university studies.
Phoebe Barnett will come into the side and take the gloves after Manix-Geeves kept wicket last round.
Part of the thrill of this weekend will be that Raiders get to play at UTAS Stadium for the second time this season.
Simmonds said the team always enjoyed playing there, describing the wicket as always good and outfield as outstanding.
"We have a pretty good record there when we get the opportunity to play there," he said.
Clarence host North Hobart in Sunday's other match.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.