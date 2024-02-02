No co-located hospital would have economic consequences, Chamber says

The state government's failure to build a promised co-located Launceston Hospital would have economic and health consequences, the Chamber of Commerce says.
Tasmanian Labor on Friday called for Premier Jeremy Rockliff to clarify the future of the Launceston co-located hospital promised by the government in 2021.
In 2022, the state government announced the facilities and services the private hospital would provide.
Last year, an agreement was reached between the state government and Calvary Health Care to change the location to the Anne O'Byrne site next to the Launceston General Hospital.
Launceston Chamber of Commerce chief executive Will Cassidy said the Chamber had "real concerns" should the project not go ahead.
"Both for economic reasons, but also for health as well," Mr Cassidy said.
"We want Launceston to be the best regional city in the world in which to do business, and that means a quality health care system that attracts specialists care and retains those specialists."
He said the co-located hospital was promised to bring over $130 million worth of economic stimulus to the region, and around 1400 jobs.
"For this project not to go ahead it would be incredibly disappointing and a real concern for our region."
Labor Leader Rebecca White said they were concerned over the length of time it had taken for the government to progress the project, and that it wouldn't proceed.
"This is a $120 million project, but of course with the cost escalations that we've seen in recent times, you could expect that this price would be much greater now," Ms White said.
"This is putting jobs at risks, putting at risk health services across the North of the state, and really is a broken promise from the Liberal government."
A government spokesperson said the government was continuing work to support a co-located private hospital at the LGH, with works underway to demolish the existing buildings.
