Businesses concerned over fresh wave of political uncertainty

Tasmanian industry leaders have warned that renewed political instability in the state threatens to stunt economic growth and damage the business environment on the island.
Tasmanian Minerals, Manufacturing and Energy Council chief executive Ray Mostogl said instability in parliament increased risks, especially for new businesses and those on the cusp of making big investments.
"I can visualise a few project teams packing up the files for various developments to wait out until Tasmania has stability restored," he said.
"Some of these projects may have delivered a tangible result in 2026-27, which means our investment and growth pipeline will be stunted in those years," he said commenting on the instability of the state parliament over the past several months leading up to the latest fracas this week.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff dropped a bombshell on Friday, giving rebel independents John Tucker and Lara Alexander an ultimatum to agree to a new deal that would tie them more closely to the government.
If they failed to agree the deal, Mr Rockliff has threatened to call an early election.
A number of parliamentarians have said they are now preparing for an election to be called next week, but whether that happens will depend on the response of Mr Tucker and Mrs Alexander to the threat.
Mr Tucker has said he will take some time to formulate a response to the Premier's ultimatum.
Tasmanian Small Business Council chief executive Robert Mallet said this kind of political uncertainty translates into business uncertainty.
"We find this every single time there is an election, or a referendum, or any of that stuff, people tend to pull their horns in," he said.
"Investors and developers [can] pull back and just wait for a little bit of certainty, rather than going down a long line of red tape development, applications, loans all those sorts of things in an uncertain future."
If the state goes to an early election, the outcome is likely to be a hung parliament, according to the results and analysis of polling conducted by research group YouGov last month.
Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Michael Bailey said Tasmania needs a parliament that delivers certainty.
"The business community and the broader community both need certainty that their government is getting on with the job of providing the strong leadership that the state needs," he said.
The business community supports Mr Rockliff's call for certainty, he said, referring to the ultimatum.
"Tasmania currently has a strong economy, low unemployment and record levels of investment in health, education and infrastructure.
"We need to keep that going and avoid uncertainty affecting business confidence."
