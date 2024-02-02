MMA fighter avoids jail despite conviction for three serious assaults

A mixed martial arts fighter who caused multiple facial fractures to a man in a fight at the Newstead Hotel would have served a jail term if he had not pleaded guilty, a Supreme Court judge said in sentencing.
Justice Robert Pearce said Joshua Anthony McMahon, then 19, of Prospect Vale had committed three serious assaults on two men on February 10, 2023.
The court heard that McMahon and his brother had been ordered to leave the promises but returned later about 9.30pm .
CCTV footage showed a complainant was in the smoking area when the accused and his brother returned to the hotel.
The men did not know each other.
After shaking hands the complainant reminded McMahon he had been asked to leave earlier.
McMahon pushed him backwards and punched him to the side of the head.
A second complainant approached and McMahon punched him to the head causing him to fall to the ground unconscious.
Justice Pearce said McMahon grabbed the first complainant and slammed him onto a table top while continuing to punch him multiple times to the head.
As the complainant was trying to get up, he kneed him to the head causing a cut to above the eye.
The accused and his brother left to return to their then home in Newstead, but the complainant and two associates "very unwisely" followed who yelled outside the house for the accused to come out.
When the complainants two associates left the accused came out and punched him to the head causing him to fall over.
The complainant was taken to the Launceston General Hospital where he was treated for two fractures to the cheekbone, nose and the jaw which required surgery at the Royal Hobart Hospital to insert a titanium plate.
He was unable to work for five weeks.
The court heard that McMahon had participated in 42 mixed martial arts fights.
Justice Pearce said the community had major concern about assaults by intoxicated people near licensed premises.
"You have skills at fighting so have an onus to use them responsibly," he said.
Justice Pearce said he would give McMahon an opportunity to avoid prison.
"If not for your guilty plea I would have ordered that you serve a year of jail,"
He handed down a nine month jail term wholly suspended for two years on the condition that he commit no jailable offence.
McMahon was ordered to perform 140 hours of community service.
McMahon had been found unsuitable for a home detention order.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.