The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

MMA fighter avoids jail despite conviction for three serious assaults

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated February 3 2024 - 8:37am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A poster promoting a fight by mixed martial arts fighter Joshua McMahon
A poster promoting a fight by mixed martial arts fighter Joshua McMahon

A mixed martial arts fighter who caused multiple facial fractures to a man in a fight at the Newstead Hotel would have served a jail term if he had not pleaded guilty, a Supreme Court judge said in sentencing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.