How a foam business expanding into Northern Tasmania will cut down on landfill

Bought a new appliance and don't know what to do with the polystyrene packaging? A new business at Westbury will soon be able to help.
Polyfoam has officially opened its new site in the Meander Valley, where it will produce expanded polystyrene boxes for the state's salmon industry.
The company began its Tasmanian operations in the South with a factory at Bridgewater, and Mr Pickett said the Westbury facility would bring another 15 jobs to the region when it came fully online.
He said it would be able to churn out 1,000,000 boxes per year, helping keep pace with the booming industry and bolstering supplies if something went wrong down south.
"It's next to impossible to actually bring boxes over," he said.
"We wouldn't be able to supply the industry for more than a few days if something happened."
Polystyrene fish boxes are not the only products set to be made in Westbury.
Blocks of foam for insulation and 'waffle pods', void-filling blocks of expanded polystyrene used as filler in concrete slabs will be made at the factory.
Mr Pickett said these would be made from recycled polystyrene packaging, giving residents the chance to get rid of bulky chunks of plastic without sending them to landfill.
"As we build up capacity in Northern Tasmania, people will be able to drop their waste polystyrene products - packaging from white goods, things from Harvey Norman and produce boxes into our recycling bins onsite," he said.
"Ultimately, we'd like to see these bins in transfer centres all over Tasmania.
"Tasmanians will be really confident in the fact that when they bring their polystyrene to us either via the transfer centers, or drop them off directly to us that the product will be getting used for something useful."
Premier Jeremy Rockliff, who visited Westbury to officially open the $10 million facility, said it presented a "win-win" for the economy and the environment.
"50 jobs went into the construction of this facility and more will come - 15 when the facility is operational, which is tremendous," Mr Rockliff said.
"This is a great win for the environment. Less truck movements into Tasmania, out of Tasmania, around Tasmania. Less polystyrene going into the landfill, and more being recycled.
"It's great to see the follow-on effects to industries across Tasmania."
