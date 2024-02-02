The Examiner
Woman told magistrate of a fictitious address in bid to get bail

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated February 2 2024 - 1:14pm, first published 1:12pm
Indianna Mary-Jean West Picture Facebook
Indianna Mary-Jean West Picture Facebook

A woman gave a magistrate a fictitious residential address so that she could get bail and then went on a crime spree, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.

