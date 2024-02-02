Woman told magistrate of a fictitious address in bid to get bail

A woman gave a magistrate a fictitious residential address so that she could get bail and then went on a crime spree, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.
Indianna Mary-Jean West, 20, of no fixed address pleaded guilty to a count of pervert justice on September 7, 2023.
Crown prosecutor Heather Denton said that West pleaded guilty to a raft of offences in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
"The defendant gave a false bail address of 2 Weaving Place Invermay and was granted bail," Ms Denton said.
The court heard that West feared she would not get bail if she did not have an address.
Ms Denton said that on October 4 West was arrested.
She told police she had made up the address to get out of jail.
The court heard that West had a history of dishonesty including fifteen pages of prior offences which included motor vehicle stealing, stealing, stealing with force and computer related fraud.
While on bail between September 7 and October 4 she committed a number of crimes including disqualified driving, motor vehicle stealing and stealing with force.
Defence lawyer Tom Hallett said West had a difficult upbringing and her father was in jail and her mother was well known to the criminal justice system.
"Since the age of 14 she has been couch surfing and effectively homeless," he said.
He said she had led a life without education, stability or support and had a long involvement in illicit drug use.
He said her deception had not lasted a long time.
Justice Robert Pearce said West made up the address and had never lived there.
"Your aim was to deceive the magistrate and the magistrate gave you bail," Justice Pearce said.
"In doing so you perverted justice."
Justice Pearce said that it aggravated [made worse] the seriousness of the offence that she committed crime while on bail.
He sentenced to two months jail and backdated it to January 5.
The court heard that West already had a three month jail sentence hanging over her head from the offences committed while on bail.
