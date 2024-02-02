'I want certainty': Rockliff remains defiant over early election ultimatum

A defiant Jeremy Rockliff says he wants "certainty and stability" after serving independent MPs Lara Alexander and John Tucker an ultimatum that could send the state to an early election.
The premier said he was calling on the former Liberal backbenchers to deliver on promises that they were elected on.
"I don't want an election, I want certainty," Mr Rockliff said.
"I want certainty and stability for Tasmanians, and I've been committed to certainty.
"In 2021, we were elected a majority government to deliver the policies that we took to the last election.
"Both Mr Tucker and Mrs Alexander were part of that team, the team with all the policies and all the majority government commitments in the 2021 election. I'm here to deliver that certainty."
This was the second threat of an early election by the premier in recent months, after a similar impasse with former attorney-general Elise Archer in October 2023.
However, Mr Rockliff said "he wasn't the one talking about elections" and was committed to serving the full parliamentary term.
"We've rebuilt schools right across Tasmania," he said.
"We're rebuilding hospitals. We've put police more police on the beat, nurses in our hospitals, teachers in our schools, record housing construction.
"That's what I want to continue to do, continue the momentum."
The standoff comes after Mr Rockliff wrote to the independent MPs over threats made by Mr Tucker to withhold supply unless his demands around animal welfare and the Macquarie Point Stadium were met.
Under a new agreement, the pair must commit to confidence and supply in the government. They would not be able to support bills, bill amendments, or motions from Labor, the Greens or other independents unless the government agreed.
The pair would, however, be able to bring forward their own motions and bill amendments.
Mr Tucker said he would take time to consider the matter, while Mrs Alexander said she couldn't accept the agreement as it would make the pair "less effective than the backbench".
The premier said he would meet with the independent MPs in the coming days, when he hoped "cooler heads will prevail".
"No one's wanting to restrict the independence of members," Mr Rockliff said.
"We just want certainty and stability and an agreement that we can move forward with that continues to provide that confidence and continues to allow a government that was elected as a majority government, including Mrs Alexander within the team, to deliver on our commitments we took to the election in 2021."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.