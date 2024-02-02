'Bigger than a game of bowls' as community remembers Longford legend

A shy, loved and respected member of the Longford community will be remembered on Saturday in the annual Rose's Match bowls contest.
Longford host East Launceston in the twilight fixture to remember the life and contributions of Rose Jackson, who died in 2019 following a six-year battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
Raising money for the Leukaemia Foundation, a cause close to Rose's heart, it's the fifth edition of the match between the two clubs.
Rose's son Matthew explained it was their opposition that came up with the idea not long after her passing.
"East Launceston thought a lot of Mum and our family at the time more than anything and we have a really good rivalry on the green as well," he said.
"Outside of grand finals and everything, it's probably the biggest day on the bowls roster for the premier sides.
"It's bigger than a game of bowls, it's a day to remember Mum and raise some money."
Over the course of four years - which has seen both clubs win two battles - they have raised almost $8000 for the not-for-profit organisation.
The Jacksons are hoping to crack $10,000 this year - with a raffle jam-packed full of donations from local businesses a major attraction.
Husband Michael explained how much the Leukaemia Foundation meant to the family, having stayed in one of their units when trips to Melbourne were needed.
"She was heavily involved in the Leukaemia Foundation, with the 'light the night' walk," he said.
"One of her wishes was to keep that going and that wasn't able to be done so this is the next best thing we can do.
"She was also a part of a clinical trial that actually got a drug for people with blood cancer on the PBS (pharmaceutical benefits scheme).
"The Leukaemia Foundation were very good to us.
"Even going to Hobart, we never took it but they have a pool of food vouchers, petrol vouchers and if she was ever feeling down - she could always go into the office here."
Rose also played a lot of bowls for Longford, playing as a member of the 2011-12 Northern fours champions of champions team and the 2015-16 Northern division three premiers - one of her last major wins while living with the illness.
Having won plenty of club games over the years, Rose also took out the mixed pairs championship with Matthew - something he'll always treasure.
Off the green, she is remembered for her generosity as well as her scones, jam and cream - described as legendary in the bowls circles.
"Mum was very quiet and shy but I think she'd be a bit humbled and overwhelmed by everything because she was pretty shy," Matthew said.
Michael added: "She'd be very humbled by it but this is what she wanted, she wanted something to go on and raise money for the foundation so people can be helped how she was helped or to find a cure for the bloody thing."
The match, which features the Bowls North Premier League's top two teams, gets underway at 2.45pm on Saturday.
To donate to the cause - please visit https://fundraise.leukaemia.org.au/fundraiser/RosesMatch2024/rose--s-match-2024
