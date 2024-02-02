'You f---ing gutless bitch': Hillcrest victim's mum lashes out in court

The mother of one of the six children killed in Hillcrest tragedy in 2021 has confronted the owner of the jumping castle business in the Devonport Magistrates Court.
Rosemary Gamble, who owned Taz-Zorb, the company Hillcrest Primary School hired to set up the jumping castle on that fateful day, entered a plea of not guilty to the charges laid.
"You f---ing gutless bitch. You are the reason our children are dead," Georgie Burt, the mother of victim Zane Mellor, said to Ms Gamble in the court room after the plea was taken.
The not guilty plea means the matter will now go to hearing.
Court documents allege Taz-Zorb did not peg the inflatable device down at all anchorage points.
A freak gust of wind lifted the jumping castle and zorb balls 10 metres into the air on December 16, 2021.
The children on the castle fell to the ground. Six died and three others were seriously injured.
In November last year, the Director of Public Prosecutions charged Taz-Zorb with a category two offence under the Work Health and Safety Act alleging it failed to comply with a health and safety duty in a way which exposed the children to a risk of death or serious injury.
Ms Gamble's lawyer told Magistrate Duncan Fairley disclosure documents would be provided soon and they would be "significant".
"We have had access to the coroner's file so we have some indication of what will be in those disclosure documents, " he said.
"I expect we can then be given an estimation of hearing time."
A directions hearing will be held on March 22 and Ms Gamble has been given leave to appear by phone.
