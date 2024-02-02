Jacqui Lambie Network ready for an early election, Bass candidates announced

The Jacqui Lambie network is "well and truly ready" for an early election as they announced new candidates for Bass on Friday.
An election is all but imminent after Independent Lara Alexander said she would not accept the conditions of a new agreement with Premier Jeremy Rockliff.
Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie said her party had its own trajectory - to win seats and give Tasmanians an alternative.
"We've been ready for a few months now," Ms Lambie said.
"Our people have real life experience - that is the difference," she said.
So, who's who for Bass?
Ms Armstrong worked for years as a corporate strategist but discovered her priorities changed after the birth of her son.
She moved into the non-profit sector with a focus on child protection, and said everyone deserved to have representatives and advocates "that are not afraid to ask the tough questions."
"I've just seen so many people suffering in Bass and I think there's a lot of people that don't feel heard," Ms Armstrong said.
"Transparency and what really makes sense for the people, not just what's popular, has been lost a lot in the recent terms of government."
Mr Johnson has a strong focus on small business and manufacturing, being the industry for 15 years.
He said he felt the push to move to politics while working as a machine shop manager at Glasgow Engineering in Launceston.
"We were talking about getting tradesmen in because we had a shortage and I just saw that working with TAFE as well; we need people," Mr Johnson said.
"I have seen small businesses being suffocated by big corporations. We've sunk millions of taxpayer dollars into propping up big companies, without doing anything meaningful to support our small businesses.
"I want people to have a voice in Parliament ... I think we need to be the voice of reason."
With over 15 years' experience as a pharmaceutical business consultant, Ms Pentland is focused on making healthcare affordable.
"I have a young son. The other week he was up all night with an earache. I took him to the local medical centre in Launceston where he was treated by a doctor for five minutes and I was billed $99," Ms Pentland said.
"When you have to fork out that amount of money every time you see a doctor, many people won't go, because it's just not affordable."
She said it was important to represent people from all walks of life in the Bass community.
"There's a lot of people that are missed, because the government don't have their ear to the ground, they're not listening to the people," she said.
