Champion jockey frustrated but keen to return despite ongoing knee injury

Where's McCoull?
That's the question many Tasmanian racing fans are asking, with champion jockey Brendon McCoull last riding in a race back in late November.
The 15-time premiership winner has been sidelined with a knee injury; terrible timing given his absence has coincided with the entirety of the Ladbrokes Summer Racing Festival.
"My meniscus has tearing, which is having a flow-on impact to the nerve that runs on the outside of it," said McCoull.
"I had a treatment under an ultrasound this week, and the doctor has assessed it as having around a 60 per cent chance of success."
McCoull's riding career began in the early 1990s, and approaching 10,000 race rides, it is no surprise that wear and tear have taken its toll.
Despite the frustration of a prolonged absence away from the track, McCoull isn't contemplating calling it quits.
"I'm definitely keen to come back.
"It's just one of those things, it's very frustrating trying to be patient at this time of year."
McCoull works closely with his partner, trainer Imogen Miller, who has three runners accepted for Sunday's Magic Millions race day in Launceston.
Belluna (race 3) is a recent stable addition who brings solid Victorian form from Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Robert Hickmott.
"Belluna will either kick-off for us on Sunday or a week later in a (BM) 60, 1400 (metres).
"There was no issue with the previous trainer; they were just looking for races where they thought she would be competitive, and the beach could be good for her mindset."
Strawberry Kiss is first emergency for the 2100m maiden/class 1, and in the day's final race, Saxon Mist will look to build on a return to form last start.
"I think she's a horse that's improved as we've had her. It's a bit stronger than what she won last start, but her form shows that she's probably stronger at Launceston," McCoull said of Saxon Mist, who has been with the Miller stable for her last three starts.
Watching from the sidelines, McCoull is looking close to home when asked about his highlights of the Summer Racing Festival.
"I'm obviously biased, but I thought Alvarinho was pretty impressive the other day, and it was great to see Bello Beau back the other night."
