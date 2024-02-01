The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Lara Alexander says she won't commit to premier's new deal

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated February 2 2024 - 9:49am, first published 9:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bass independent MHA Lara Alexander.
Bass independent MHA Lara Alexander.

Independent Lara Alexander says she will not accept the conditions of a new agreement with Premier Jeremy Rockliff - a decision destined to send Tasmanians to an early election.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.