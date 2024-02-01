Rockliff's election threat pours the pressure back on Tucker, Alexander

Premier Jeremy Rockliff is threatening to call an early election unless Liberal defectors John Tucker and Lara Alexander change their ways.
An early morning statement from Mr Rockliff made clear he would blame an early election call on the pair, who quit the party and government last year, forcing the government into minority.
He said the parliament was becoming unworkable.
"Tasmanians voted for certainty and stability and that's what the Tasmanian Liberal government intends to deliver," Mr Rockliff said.
"While it remains my intent for the parliament to go full term, recent statements from the former Liberal members, John Tucker and Lara Alexander, have given me pause to consider the best way forward for our state.
"In mid-January, Mr Tucker wrote to me confirming in writing his threat to withdraw confidence and supply unless I acceded to his latest demands.
"The truth is, it has become clear that Mr Tucker and Mrs Alexander are no longer honouring the memorandum of understanding they signed in May last year that promised to provide the stability and certainty that Tasmanians need.
"As a result, the Parliament is becoming unworkable."
Mr Rockliff accused the pair of continuing to shift the goalposts.
"Their support for such political motions by Labor and the Greens, coupled with repeated statements about bringing down the government, is bad for business and investor confidence, and is damaging Tasmania.
"This cannot go on.
"I will not allow the government or Tasmanians to be held to ransom."
Mr Rockliff said he had written to the pair proposing a new agreement, that:
"I am confident that such a new agreement would provide Tasmanians with the stability and certainty they voted for, while allowing the independents to continue to raise issues, concerns and proposals on behalf of their constituents," Mr Rockliff said.
"There is much to be done for Tasmanians in the year ahead, and I have no intention of going to an early election if one can be avoided.
"I am hopeful of a positive outcome and that a workable new agreement can be agreed to and continually honoured by Mr Tucker and Mrs Alexander."
Unless called earlier, the election must be held by mid-2025.
