Man who caused loss of partner's pregnancy stunned by jail sentence

A 33-year-old man caused the loss of his partner's baby when he kicked her with steel capped boots, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Dean William Clark, 33, of West Moonah pleaded guilty to a count of emotional abuse or intimidation and breaches of a family violence order between May 2019 and September 2022.
In sentencing magistrate Evan Hughes told Clark the facts placed him in a serious category of the offence.
Despite that the offender appeared to lack insight into the seriousness of his offences, Mr Hughes said.
The family violence began five months after he began a significant relationship.
"The conduct includes significant violent acts and abuse and threats and the maximum sentence is a two year jail term," Mr Hughes said.
In one incident he headbutted her to the face causing a broken nose and subsequent bruising to the eyes.
He abused her and put his hands around her throat and restricted her breathing.
Mr Hughes said that Clarks physical actions towards his partner's children added to her emotional abuse.
He kicked her to the side of the body and punched her to the head and pushed her into a pantry.
When she rang police Clark spoke to the operator and tried to convince them that she was having a bipolar episode.
"You later pressed the complainant to withdraw the charges," Mr Hughes said.
On another occasion he grabbed her by the throat and punched her to the head.
"She was pregnant at the time and you had steel capped boots on which caused the loss of the pregnancy," he said.
Mr Hughes said the sentence did not reflect the charge of assault on a pregnant woman or assault or criminal code assault.
On June 7 2021 Clark punched her to the head causing blurred vision and banged the wall over her head to reinforce the threats.
He said in June 9 2021 police located Clark on board the Spirit of Tasmania attempting to leave the state.
Between January and September 2022 he breached a family violence order by moving into her home in Summerhill.
Mr Hughes said Clark had no prior convictions and had grown up in a household which experienced family violence.
After comforting his brother who died in a crash in 2013 Clark relocated to Hobart.
Mr Hughes said the only appropriate sentence was one of imprisonment. he sentenced him to 11 months jail with four months suspended on the condition that he be of good behaviour upon release.
Clark looked disbelievingly when the sentence was handed down and stood frozen in the dock after proceedings finished.
He collapsed to the floor in the corridor outside the courtroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.