Health alert issued as high lead levels found around Rocherlea plant

The Environmental Protection Authority has confirmed testing found higher-than-normal levels of lead contamination in the area surrounding a recycling plant at Rocherlea.
EPA director Wes Ford confirmed that managers at the Recycal Pty Ltd plant were issued an Environment Protection Notice on Thursday, forcing the facility to "immediately cease using the equipment that produces dust and to cover stockpiles of material that are likely sources of dust on windy days".
"That notice requires them to immediately stop using the metal shredder that is producing a large amount of the dust," Mr Ford said.
"They are required to take those actions over the course of the next several days."
The state environment watchdog also confirmed the EPA was investigating Recycal for previous environmental breaches that could lead to the company's prosecution.
"The EPA continues to investigate Recycal's compliance with the permit and ...is in the stages of closing out a number of investigations that at this point, in my view, will be referred to the director of public prosecutions."
Mr Ford said there is no evidence of immediate harm to the local community yet from the latest warning, but a thorough investigation was expected to take several months.
"Results of dust sampling by the EPA at several locations near the recycling facility have confirmed detectable levels of heavy metals including lead, which has prompted further environmental sampling and the provision of precautionary public health advice," Mr Ford said.
"The EPA is concerned about the environmental impacts of the site, including the release of dust, arising from the processing of the large volume of stockpiled waste, including controlled waste," he said.
The state agency carried out testing in the area of the plant in August and October last year after concerns were raised about the large amount of uncovered stockpiled materials at the site, including heavy metals, hydrocarbons, and other contaminants.
Regulators are concerned that some of this dangerous material could blow off-site and pose a risk to the nearby community.
"The EPA is engaging an independent consultant with expertise to design and undertake wider environmental sampling in the area starting in February 2024," Mr Ford said.
"This additional environmental investigation will be done in close collaboration with [Public Health Services] and will further inform the assessment of any potential human health risk.
"A thorough environmental investigation is likely to take several months."
He said testing of workers at Recycal had found blood lead levels "within thresholds", but at elevated levels.
At Brooks High School, just over George Town Road from the Recycal Pty Ltd plant, staff were carrying out "extensive cleaning" despite assurances by the EPA that testing there in January this year found no evidence of elevated lead.
According to the EPA statement: "There is no risk to human health from lead or metals in the soil.
"The school is undertaking extensive cleaning to ensure a safe start to the school year. As a matter of caution, some indoor dust samples are being tested for lead, and the results will be available in the coming days."
Director of Public Health, Dr Mark Veitch said extensive testing of soil around the school found no evidence of lead contamination.
The school's sports ground is directly across the road from the plant.
Dr Veitch also said blood lead testing would be available for residents in the immediate area around the plant.
The EPA has taken dust samples from external surfaces at several other premises around the plant, and is collaborating with Public Health Services to raise awareness of risks.
"This is an instance where we have an environmental harm issue that is now become a potential public health issue," Mr Ford said.
The EPA and Public Health Services are planning to meet with local businesses and community organisations to brief them on safe methods of cleaning properties, including how to minimise exposure to dust on windy days, and how to get blood lead levels tested if necessary.
Last year the EPA ordered it to remove tonnes of toxic metal waste from land adjacent to the North Esk River, while there were fears that a fire at the site last year also posed a risk.
Mr Ford said the Recycal site has not been operating in accordance with its environmental permit "for a number of years".
"A number of those matters have been pursued by the EPA and action has been taken and is ongoing."
