George Town resident tells of ambo nightmare over Christmas period

On Christmas Day, Andrew Haigh called an ambulance for his mother-in-law.
Only one paramedic was present in the ambulance and more assistance was needed, prompting another one to be called with two paramedics to make up the numbers.
In another instance on January 12, four ambulances - two which were single paramedic crews and could not transport to hospitals - were called to the address.
"I'm highlighting this because this is a total mismanagement of resources," Mr Haigh said.
"This could mean a life or death situation."
"She was declining very fast, and I'm thinking, where are the others? What's going on?"
Mr Haigh said the paramedics were "tremendous people", but services should be properly resourced.
"It's just those managing them - it's just not happening," Mr Haigh said.
"They should have the two there in any ambulance to serve the public."
Labor Member for Bass Michelle O'Byrne said paramedics were exhausted and overworked from working overtime and double shifts.
"It's little too late for the government to pretend that this is new news," Ms O'Byrne said.
"They have been in government for nearly 10 years now and have obligations to stop being responsible for the decisions that they have made in funding and reasons."
A Report on Government Services from the Productivity Commission shows that ambulance response times in the state were 14.5 minutes on average for a code one callout in 2022-23, compared to 11.1 minutes in 2013-14.
Health Minister Guy Barnett said the government backed their ambos.
"We're experiencing increased demand and more triple zero calls, and we're investing record funding to hire an additional 220 paramedics and dispatch officers," Mr Barnett said.
"We've invested $34.2 million to complete the Burnie and Glenorchy Ambulance Stations and six new rural ambulance stations, and $3.99 million as part of a continued investment into new ambulance vehicles and equipment.
"We're funding the country's second-highest number of qualified ambulance officers per 100,000 people - nearly 70, compared to around 55 nationally."
