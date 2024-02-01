Longford recruit Forster 'a really good asset' as clubs bring in big guns

"It's not every day you get a number three just roll up on your doorstep."
Those were the words of Longford captain-coach Richard Howe, describing Dan Forster who has been a major influence since joining the Tigers in December.
Since coming across from Westbury, the former Riverside and Trevallyn top-order batter scored 137 runs at 45.67.
Another strong knock against Evandale Panthers on Saturday will put the home side in a strong position.
"He's definitely a really good asset to have and obviously, with myself and Jacko [Blair] at the top at the moment, if we lose an early one we've still got Dan, Ada [Josh Adams] and Dion [Blair]," Howe said.
"Cal [Harrison] is also hitting the ball really well at the moment so we've got a lot of depth in the top six, which gives us that good coverage if we do lose a couple of early wickets."
Saturday's match-up leads into a crucial three-week period for the third-placed Tigers, facing fellow finals hopefuls Evandale Panthers, Trevallyn and Longford.
"We're still a chance to slip out of the four, so it's an important few weeks to make sure that we are sewing up a finals spot," he said.
"If you can't finish in first or second, it's nice to be aiming for that third spot to make sure you get a home final and take any advantage you can in finals."
Saturday's clash will be the first time the two sides have met, with the earlier game washed out.
Panthers' captain-coach Jonty Manktelow was pleased with last week's performance, making sure they did not suffer two consecutive defeats.
With ladder-leaders Hadspen having the bye this weekend, Evandale are looking to get back in top spot.
"If we win, I think it will lock us into the top two with three games left and we'd be three games clear of Longford, so there's a fair bit on the line for us," Manktelow said.
"It's going to be a good challenge to see where we stack up against another top-four side."
His outfit will welcome back one of the league's top batters, with Nikhil Bhatkar coming back in.
"He's missed about four games and is still sitting in the top five for runs, so he's a big part of our batting line-up when he's in," Manktelow said.
"It's good to have him back and there's no better time to have him than against a side like Longford."
Trevallyn have also received a major inclusion as they aim for a complete performance against ACL.
The home side are building towards finals and hard-hitting off-spinner Alex Kerrison returns to the line-up following a long European vacation.
He'll add a spark to Trevallyn, who are looking to return to the winners' list, as are their opponents after a heavy loss to Perth.
ACL recently got their first win of the season however, and will be looking to add a second.
Legana's match-up against Perth will be a day-night affair, hosting a double-header between the two clubs.
Starting at 3.30pm, the match will follow the 9.30am A-Reserve match and the Durhams could have some major inclusions.
Mike Dunn and Ali Worth are available as are Aaron Dusautoy and Nathan Van Noord, who haven't donned the green and gold in several years.
Perth, who sit just outside the top four, will be hopeful of pushing their case with a second-consecutive big win.
