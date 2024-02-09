The Nova way to discover Australia & NZ with Silversea Advertising Feature

Silversea has an incredible 30-year legacy of unparalleled destination knowledge, all-inclusive luxury and the highest staff-to-guest ratio at sea.

Paired with an authentic passion to offer a new vision of luxury for their guests, they sail to over 900 destinations across all seven continents.

Debuted in 2023, Silversea's latest feat, Silver Nova, introduces an entirely new take on luxury at sea.

One of the most spacious cruise ships ever built, Silver Nova has the highest space-to-guest ratio in Silversea's fleet, along with one of the most personalised levels of service at sea with a crew-to-guest ratio of 1:1.3, including butler service for all suites.

Guests have a choice of 13 different suite categories, all with a private veranda - the largest variety of suites in Silversea's history - and among the most spacious accommodations of any cruise ship.

Guests sailing on board Silver Nova will also enjoy the largest selection of bars, restaurants, and lounges in ultra-luxury cruising; Otium, Silversea's Roman-inspired wellness program, and its innovative culinary program, Sea and Land Taste (S.A.L.T.).

A NOVA WAY TO CRUISE THIS SUMMER

All-new Silver Nova makes her debut in Australasia between November 2024 and February 2025, returning down under again for the 2025-26 summer.

This is an exciting opportunity to explore the Great Barrier Reef, wild nature in Tasmania, or cosmopolitan cities and cellar doors in New Zealand.

With several enticing ports of departure, you'll have the chance to enjoy a short city break before embarking on your ultra-luxury cruise.

Among cruises on Silver Nova are 16-day Cairns-Sydney, Sydney-Auckland, Auckland-Sydney and Auckland-Melbourne itineraries, as well as a final 18-day Melbourne-Singapore cruise.

A 16-day Sydney-Auckland cruise departing January 5, 2025 sails to Tasmania as well as New Zealand. An unusual port of call is Bluff, New Zealand's southernmost town. The most exhilarating excursion option here might be Stewart Island, reached on a short flight. This pristine environment is wild and windswept, with notable populations of brown kiwis and rare yellow-eyed penguins.

Want it all? Consider the 32-day Cairns-Auckland voyage on Silver Nova departing on November 18, 2024. This terrifically roundabout route takes you down Australia's east coast to the blustery beauty of Tasmania and Kangaroo Island, as well as providing a comprehensive cruise in New Zealand.

Highlights are hard to pick on such a varied itinerary. You'll encounter the penguins, koalas and fur seals of Phillip Island, and admire the splendours of Doubtful Sound's majestic mountains and waterfall-draped cliffs.

