The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Three accused in Hobart drowning death of student face court

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated February 1 2024 - 3:40pm, first published 3:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayden Nichols, 19, leaves the Hobart Magistrates Court on Thursday after being granted bail; he did not enter a plea on aggravated assault charges. Picture by Ben Seeder
Hayden Nichols, 19, leaves the Hobart Magistrates Court on Thursday after being granted bail; he did not enter a plea on aggravated assault charges. Picture by Ben Seeder

Three of the four people accused of participating in the robbery that resulted in the death of 27 year-old Indian UTAS student Deepinderjeet Singh have appeared in the Hobart Magistrates court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.