'Gearing up for a sellout:' All systems go for Festivale 2024

Launceston's leading summer food and drink festival is ready to launch, with a sell-out weekend expected in the days ahead.
With a stellar lineup of music acts and over 70 stallholders, festival chairman David Dunn said it was great to have numbers back to pre-COVID times.
"And an incredible entertainment lineup again, we've got some great headliners but local entertainment plays such an important part in this event," Mr Dunn said.
"We've also got master classes so people can come along and really learn all about wine tastings, and try some of the great spirits, wines and beers that Tasmania's become famous for."
He said they'd sold 10,000 tickets for Saturday, while Friday and Sunday only had a few hundred left.
"The event is gearing up to be a sellout, tickets will stay on sale online right up until they do sell out," he said.
"But at this stage we're expecting that if you haven't got a ticket by the time the gates open, you'd be very lucky."
Liberal member for Bass Simon Wood MP said Festivale contributed millions to Northern Tasmania's economy.
"It's not only an economic benefit of Festivale, it gives families the opportunity and friends the opportunity to come together in a really relaxed environment, and have a good, safe time," Mr Wood said.
Festivale runs February 2 to 4, with tickets available online.
