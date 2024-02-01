Drug-affected woman 'saw red' and punched stranger at car park

A drug-affected George Town woman punched someone she did not know and then followed back to her house and punched her again, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Megan Patricia Doyle, 37, pleaded guilty to a count of assault which resulted in her victim suffering a broken nose.
Police prosecutor Kate Springer said the complainant arrived with friend at the Woolworths supermarket car park on September 23 2023.
Doyle arrived shortly after with a number of associates and then punched the complainant to the face.
The victim then travelled to her home and Doyle's car followed to the address whereupon Doyle approached her again and punched her two to three more times to the face.
The incident at the home was captured on CCTV.
Ms Springer said the woman was taken to the Launceston General Hospital for a x ray and CT scan.
In an interview with police Doyle said she did not know the complainant but believed she had been seeing her ex-boyfriend in the past.
She said there had been messages on Facebook.
She told police that she blacked out when mad.
Defence lawyer James Oxley said Doyle had a long term problem with illicit drugs.
She had been using heavily and had not slept for two days.
"She struggles when traumatic events occur in her life," Mr Oxley said.
He said that Doyle had abstained for 266 days prior to an event in October 2022 when she had plans to go somewhere with a friend.
"Her friend went to the place and was murdered," Mr Oxley said.
"She fell back into significant drug use."
Mr Oxley said Doyle described her behaviour when using methylamphetamine as impulsive and reckless.
He said she saw the complainant by chance and had approached with the intention of talking.
He said there had been some significant recent animosity between the defendant and complainant.
In the course of the conversation the complainant made a derogatory comment which caused Ms Doyle to see red and responded by hitting the complainant," he said.
The court heard that a good behaviour undertaking given by Doyle in relation to a previous assault had expired 21 days before the latest assault.
Mr Oxley urged magistrate Evan Hughes to impose a sentence short of imprisonment.
Mr Hughes ordered that she be assessed for a community correction order which could involve community service work orders.
The case was adjourned to March 23 for sentence.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.