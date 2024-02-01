'Fed up with outright cheating': people flee racing industry

People are fleeing the Tasmanian racing industry as they are fed up with its uncompetitive nature and "outright cheating", Tasmanian Trotters Club president Noel Salter says.
Mr Salter was speaking following the release of Ray Murrihy's final report into the Tasmanian harness racing industry which found evidence of racing fixing and animal abuse, namely perpetrated by leading horse trainer Ben Yole and others employed at his Sidmouth stable.
He said what the Murrihy report had revealed was disturbing.
"It was much more horrendous than I thought the report would come up with," he said.
Mr Salter said those identified in the report as having committed animal abuse should be stood down immediately and their horses scratched from race meetings until subsequent investigations were completed.
"The industry believes that there is no way these people should continue in the industry while these investigations take place," he said.
Labor's racing spokesman Dean Winter has called for the government to get a senior racing steward from interstate to serve as the state's director of racing until new racing integrity and animal welfare legislation is enacted.
"We've got the Hobart cup, the Launceston cup, the Tasmania cup all coming up in the next one month or two months," he said.
"This is the pinnacle time of the year for Tasmanian racing and yet the industry and the regulator is in turmoil"
Mr Winter said it would be a terrible look for the industry if Mr Yole was to continue to race despite the findings against him.
"He has had findings that he has abused horses, traumatised horses - after he has had findings of race fixing, team driving, all against him," he said.
"The people that are most distressed about this report are people in racing - people who love their horses."
Racing Minister Felix Ellis said decisions over suspensions and revocation of licences needed to be made by the director of racing.
He said the independent panel of interstate stewards would hold an inquiry based on Mr Murrihy's findings and would call witnesses before hearings to ensure any potential sanctions withstood scrutiny and legal challenges.
"We need to ensure that integrity matters are not compromised by rushing the process," Mr Ellis said.
"Otherwise all the good work, all of the brave people that have come forward, all of the submissions that have been made could be for nought."
Tasracing in a statement following the release of the Murrihy review said it was confirming its legal powers to address allegations raised about individuals named in the report.
"Further information about this will be released prior to the Friday night harness race meeting scheduled for Launceston," it said.
