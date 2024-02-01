History of offending shortly after release counts against woman

A Waverley woman's established pattern of offending soon after release was a factor in a magistrate's decision to keep her in jail, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Shenae Richardson, 21, pleaded guilty to a large number of offences and sought to avoid further jail via a drug treatment order. She had been in custody since September.
An order would have enabled her to avoid jail as long as she did not reoffend and got off drugs.
The offences included four counts of motor vehicle stealing, four counts of driving while disqualified, eight counts of breach of bail, evading police, driving under the influence of a drug, using controlled drugs, trespass and stealing between August 30 and September 27, 2023.
Magistrate Sharon Cure said she formed the view that a drug treatment order was not appropriate.
In 2021 Richardson cut off an electronic bracelet eight days after being released on a home detention order.
"She has a history of breaching court orders," Ms Cure said.
Ms Cure said that a potential recipient of an order had be able to demonstrate an ability to comply.
"She is known to use GHB [gamma-hydroxybutyrate] and methylamphetamine," she said.
"I've expressed concern about this drug [GHB] because it is virtually undetectable because it metabolises within the body within six hours."
Ms Cure said Richardson had used drugs in custody and had been disciplined for it.
A report by an officer from the Department of Community Corrections found Richardson unsuitable for an order.
The court heard that Richardson was released from jail on August 21 2023 after serving an 18 week jail term.
She offended the next day and continued for nearly a month including a burglary and stealing which involved goods of a substantial value.
Ms Cure activated 18 weeks of a suspended sentence and backdated it to September.
On a charge of aggravated evasion of police Richardson received a 10 week sentence and on all other offences she was handed a 24 week jail term.
Ms Cure allowed her the chance to apply for parole after half the sentence and be aided by a parole officer.
"I encourage you to take advantage of the parole system," Ms Cure said.
Richardson was disqualified from driving for four years.
