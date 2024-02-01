New GPs start across Tasmania under government training model

Twelve new trainee general practitioners (GPs) began work across Tasmania on Thursday.
The new GPs started under the state government's Single Employer Model Pilot, which was rolled out in September last year.
The pilot is a partnership between the Tasmanian and Australian governments designed to make a rural GP career a "more attractive option."
By having a single contract and employer throughout their training, GPs can access the same salary and leave entitlements - including annual leave, parental leave and sick leave - as their hospital-based peers.
The employment model also allows for an easier transition between hospital and GP placements.
GP trainee Malcolm Braddock started work at Perth Doctors Surgery, and previously spent four years working in the hospital system.
He said the single employer model encouraged him to get out of the hospital and into a rural area.
"It's been great, it's really helped with getting out of the hospital and into general practice," Dr Braddock said.
"Financially, it's been a good incentive as well; it takes into consideration your past experience in the hospital."
He said there was a similar interest in the model from other GPs.
"Moving into general practice, you have to do your own billings and take responsibility for your own finances in that respect," he said.
"And it's not what we want to be doing as junior doctors so this has been a really nice way for people to feel comfortable about that."
He said junior doctors typically fell into two pathways.
"They either know exactly what they want to do, or they're filling up time doing rotations," Dr Braddock said.
"It's not as fulfilling as they eventually think it will be, and I think having these incentives will help and encourage people into general practice."
Health Minister Guy Barnett said the pilot was one of many things to deal with the funding model, "which is broken when it comes to supporting GPs."
"It needs to be fixed in terms of providing a sustainable pathway for GPs, particularly in rural and regional Tasmania," Mr Barnett said.
"That system needs to be fixed by the federal government fair and square; it's their responsibility in terms of Medicare, providing support for our GPs, and the primary health care in Australia."
Tasmanian Labor Senator Helen Polley said the federal government was investing every dollar they could to ensure all Tasmanians had access to GPs.
"That's why we invested to give incentives for GPs to bulk bill; that's working in Northern Tasmania," Ms Polley said.
"There's almost $144,000 that have been saved by people living in Bass having access to bulk billing."
