The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Environment
Our Future

When will Tasmania have a container refund scheme?

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
February 1 2024 - 4:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There is still no container deposit scheme in sight for Tasmania. File picture
There is still no container deposit scheme in sight for Tasmania. File picture

Tasmania still does not have a Container Deposit Scheme (CDS) after it was promised by the state government by end of 2023.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.