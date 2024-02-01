When will Tasmania have a container refund scheme?

Tasmania still does not have a Container Deposit Scheme (CDS) after it was promised by the state government by end of 2023.
If realised, the Recycling Rewards scheme would ensure Tasmanians would be refunded 10 cents for all eligible empty drink containers.
Figures from the Australian Beverages Council site drink containers among the most commonly littered items in Tasmania, representing about 45 per cent of the state's litter by volume.
In April 2022 the government published tenders for contractors needed to manage the program, including a deposit network operator and the scheme coordinator.
Recycling Council of Australia chief executive Suzanne Toumbourou said she understood due diligence was required to ensure the scheme would work for the state.
"My understanding is we absolutely do anticipate to see a scheme coming hopefully within the year," Ms Toumbourou said.
"What container deposit schemes do from a recycling perspective is deliver a higher quality recycled feedstock into markets, which delivers better outcomes for a circular economy."
She said the schemes created a flow on effect in terms of jobs and community outreach.
"There's jobs that go into the collection system for that, and there's fundraising that can occur for the community and nonprofit groups as well," she said.
"Whilst individuals can gain a refund for their own personal benefit, there's also huge amount of fundraising potential that can occur through CDS and it's being supported across every other state."
Tasmanian Labor Senator Helen Polley said the state government was "kicking the proverbial can down the road."
"The state Liberal's have been promising this scheme since 2018," Ms Polley said.
"They promised again it would be delivered in 2023 and yet here we are at the start of 2024 and we are being promised again that it will be delivered in 2024; I'm not holding my breath."
Environment Minister Roger Jaensch said the tender process for the Recycle Rewards scheme was "well advanced."
"These processes are taking longer than expected, however this is a complex procurement, and one that we must get right to ensure it is fit for purpose for our state in the long-term," Mr Jaensch said.
"The Regulations, which will underpin the scheme, are in their final stages and are expected to be tabled in both houses of Parliament in 2024."
Ms Toumbourou said once Tasmania had a scheme, the whole country would be covered.
"And the next priority is to make sure that we're seeing a good harmonisation of how these schemes work," Ms Toumbourou said.
"Let's just get up and running in Tassie first and then see how we can align across the country."
