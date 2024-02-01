Six-decade transformation complete as worn-down court receives overhaul

After around 10 years of inactivity, Trevallyn Tennis Club's derelict court has received a major facelift.
Described as "the final piece of the puzzle" by secretary Nick Hookway, court two was last resurfaced in 1994 and had laid dormant without a net since the mid 2010s.
However, thanks to the Improving the Playing Fields grant, the club is back up to four functional courts - two synthetic grass and two hard.
"It was a pretty sore and sorry sight and it's in prime position in Trevallyn opposite the school, so it wasn't really sending a great visual message to the community about the club," Hookway said.
"In the context of where sporting clubs are perhaps struggling with numbers and there's a general decline in traditional sporting clubs and associations - it's really good to see us bucking that trend somewhat, with all courts now firing.
"There's still a little bit of work to do with the fence [surrounding the court] but we've got a really clear plan moving forward for the next 5-10 years for how we can continue to upgrade the facilities and offer a quality tennis experience for the community."
The court itself has an extensive history, built in the early 60s as a clay court before the synthetic grass resurfacing in 1994.
This year's resurfacing was a "long and arduous" task according to Hookway, with the club's committed volunteer base running multiple working bees over the last three years.
"There was a lot of work and time but we really pulled together and we're really motivated and passionate about the club and we could see the big picture so we're pretty pleased with the outcome.
"Especially at this time of year in summer, people are out there and they want to get out on the court after watching the Australian Open.
"It's hard to get a court out here at the moment, so it's awesome."
Trevallyn Tennis Club thanked the supporters of the grant - Trevallyn Parks and Improvement Association, Tennis Tasmania, City of Launceston and the Tasmanian Government.
