Find out why more Tasmanians are avoiding a trip to the GP

Almost one in 12 Tasmanians did not see a general practitioner in 2022-23 or delayed a visit due to the cost, a Productivity Commission report has revealed.
The Report on Government Services for primary care showed that the percentage of Tasmanians who did not see a GP or delayed a visit rose to 8.7 per cent, compared to 7.6 per cent the previous reporting year.
The proportion of people who could not see a GP in a timely way was above the national average of 7 per cent and second to NSW at 9.5 per cent.
The number of Tasmanians who delayed getting prescription medication due to cost was 5.6 per cent in 2022-23.
The proportion of Tasmanians who were fully bulk-billed over the reporting year was 36.5 per cent, down from 46.7 per cent the year before.
This was the second lowest rate behind the ACT at 26.1 per cent and below the national average of 51.7 per cent.
More than half of non-referred attendances to GPs in Tasmania were fully bulk-billed 10 years ago.
While the number of general practitioners in Tasmania rose from 993 in 2021 to 1004 in 2022, the number of full-time equivalents dropped from 608 to 574.
The Productivity Commission report showed Tasmania had the fewest GPs per 100,000 residents of any state.
Health Minister Guy Barnett said the report showed that Tasmania was bearing the brunt of the federal government's lack of support for the state's general practitioner workforce.
"Clearly, we're not sitting around waiting for the federal government to fix broken Medicare GP funding," he said.
"By working with the local community and GPs we have now managed to save three GP clinics: St Marys, Bridgewater and now East Devonport."
Labor's health spokeswoman Anita Dow pointed to Medicare data which showed the rate of bulk-billing in Tasmania had lifted by almost 6 per cent between October and December, from 66.3 per cent to 72 per cent.
"New data shows the Federal governments recent tripling of bulk-billing incentives is already reversing years of decline, with Tasmania experiencing the greatest turnaround in the country," she said.
"Tasmanians are sick of the Liberals' health blame game," she said.
