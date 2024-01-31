Tasmanian skipper earns national recognition for record-breaking third time

Elyse Villani presents a strong case for being Australia's best female domestic cricketer of all-time.
The 34-year-old, who moved to Tasmania from Victoria in 2021, tied with Sophie Day to take out her third women's domestic player of the year award in four seasons.
"It's really special to be seen by my peers as someone that's consistent at the domestic level, and I'm lucky enough that I get to play with and against some amazing female athletes, and really great people as well," Villani said.
"I've been involved at this level for 16 years, I've had amazing support both on and off the field from a number of organisations, family, friends, teammates, opposition players, and I just feel really grateful to still be able to play the game that I love, and that's what drives me." Villani said.
The hard-hitting top-order batter scored 627 runs in the Tigers' WNCL title defence, averaging 69.67 and providing several fantastic knocks.
She performed on the biggest stage of them all - hitting 110 in the WNCL final - as well as a massive high score of 174* against Western Australia in February 2023.
Villani also scored 324 runs in WBBL09 at an average of 36 runs, whilst captaining the side to a sixth-place finish, only two points away from a finals berth.
Tigers and Hurricanes coach Jude Coleman spoke highly of Villani - who is affectionately nicknamed 'Junior' - and her leadership
"For our squad to see Junior standing next to them in the field, makes them stand a little taller," she said.
"She has helped set the standards for our organisation and to have someone with her experience in cricket lead our women's program allows us to continue to strive for success and has been a huge factor in helping us achieve back-to-back WNCL titles."
