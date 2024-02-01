Contract on Birchalls building sale being finalised: Mayor

The City of Launceston council is finalising a contract for the sale of the former Birchalls building in the Brisbane Street Mall.
The sale is expected to unlock a significant adjoining investment.
Mayor Matthew Garwood said the council had made it a priority to secure a redevelopment of the Birchalls building which would add to the community and commercial mix in the Brisbane St Mall.
Councillor Garwood the council had worked through an expressions of interest process to seek suitable proposals for the property.
In the Council's annual report a $2.092 million loss was booked on the site which the council bought in 2020 for $8.8 million. The annual report indicated a price of $7.1 million.
The Council's purchase of the Birchalls building and adjoining 124 Brisbane Street came at a time when Council had hopes for a $90 million Creative Precinct on the adjoining Birchalls car park site at 43 Paterson Street
At the time the loss was booked councillor Garwood said the building site sale would help secure a private sector development of the site.
"A successful redevelopment of this site will create new economic activity, new employment during construction and operation, attract visitation to our CBD, retain important public realm infrastructure for the community and encourage further private sector investment," Councillor Garwood said.
"The Council is currently finalising a contract for that development.
"Once this occurs, the City of Launceston looks forward to providing an overview for the public."
He said it was a similar model to that used to successfully redevelop the CH Smith building in Charles street which included state government offices, a council owned 300 space car parking facility, a cafe and a resturant.
A $1.5 million deposit has been paid on a $20 million purchase of the Birchalls car park site by Creative Property Holdings.
In August, CPH director Christopher Billing told the Examiner that: "CPH is progressing positively with the purchase of the Paterson Central Car Park. We will be making further announcements on the vision for the site in the coming months."
The Examiner sought comment from Creative Property Holdings on Thursday.
Councillor Garwood said in November that the write-down would be wholly recovered from the rates revenue for the property within six years.
"The city would realise all the associated social, cultural and economic benefits from an employment generating redevelopment of this important CBD site."
The previous owner of the the Birchalls building, Cimitiere Custodians, paid $4.75 million in 2017 after the Birchalls store closed.
