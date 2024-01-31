Happy Birthday to Medicare- Created on February 1, 1984

February 1, 1984 is a significant date in the history of our country. It is when Medicare was created and if you think about powerful actions governments take to improve the livelihoods of citizens, it doesn't get any bigger than Medicare.
The primary concern of government is to keep the public safe from harm and Medicare does just that, everyday across Tasmania.
The ability of any Tasmanian or Australian to be able to access healthcare when they need it most could easily be taken for granted, but it saves lives everyday and it should never be taken for granted.
The twenty third Prime Minister of Australia Bob Hawke and Labor created Medicare and it was controversial at the time. It created a new, simpler and fairer health insurance system whereby all Australians were equal when accessing healthcare.
The distinct change was the fact that it didn't matter who you were - you would be equal when accessing healthcare, with the historic reform. It meant the federal government would assist you in paying for your healthcare regardless of where you lived and how much you earnt.
Life without Medicare is hard to fathom. Life would be more difficult. More burdensome without Medicare. You would have to worry about when you might get sick and whether you would have enough money to help you get better.
Every single day in this country 400 Australians are diagnosed with cancer. This is significant and heart wrenching, but imagine facing a diagnosis of cancer without Medicare at your back.
The Albanese Government understands what Medicare means to the Australian way of life. It is a safety net we can never afford to lose, which is why we are making it stronger.
Last year we made the decision to triple the bulk billing incentive so more Tasmanians could access bulk billing at their doctor.
Since this time, Bass has seen an increase of 4.2 per cent in the rate of bulk billing in the first two months since the Albanese Government tripled the GP bulk billing incentive, amounting to an estimated 3,196 additional bulk billed service trips to a GP.
This has saved patients in Bass an estimated $143,179.18 in gap fees in just two months, delivering cost of living relief when families in Bass need it most.
This means that children, pensioners, and healthcare card holders in Bass are finding it easier to see a bulk billing doctor, than they have for decades.
It also means that our local GPs who bulk bill are getting more Government support for their vital services.
Labor introduced Medicare and now the Albanese Government is strengthening Medicare, while delivering real cost of living relief to Bass with more bulk billing, an Urgent Care Clinic, 60 day dispensing of prescriptions and cheaper medicines. Because the community deserves nothing less.
Senator Helen Polley is a Labor Senator for Tasmania
