Police charge four people with 27-year-old's drowning death

Tasmania Police have charged four people over an incident which led to a 27-year-old man drowning on Hobart's waterfront on Monday night.
One has been charged with manslaughter.
Four primary suspects were identified after the incident, arrested and charged following investigations conducted by the Hobart and Glenorchy criminal investigation bureaus, the crime management unit, forensics and the police dive team.
A 17-year-old Goodwood youth, a 17-year-old Berriedale female youth, a 25-year-old Lenah Valley women and a 19-year-old Berriedale man have been jointly been charged by police with aggravated robbery.
The 17-year-old Goodwood man has been charged with manslaughter.
They have been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Hobart Magistrates Court on February 1.
Police had earlier alleged the 27-year-old man and his female companion were pushed into the water when the group attempted to steal her handbag before 10pm on Monday night.
The woman was able to climb from the water via a ladder, but the man continued to struggle as he could not swim.
Two passersby came to his assistance to no avail.
He was eventually pulled onto a vessel by police, but later died.
