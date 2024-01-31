House of the Week | An easy commute to your rural oasis

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 4
This stunning four-bedroom home on 2.957 hectares offers the perfect blend of luxury and functionality.
"It has beautiful river views which face north, so there are evening sunsets," a spokesperson from Harcourts Launceston said.
"It's a lovely piece of land which is very private."
The architecturally designed home boasts a versatile floor plan, spacious rooms and stunning vistas. The designer kitchen, featuring stone benchtops and a fabulous butler's kitchen, opens to an incredible entertaining area.
With a choice of living spaces, including a family lounge, media/second living room, and an alfresco outdoor room, this home accommodates various lifestyles. Revel in the breathtaking rural vistas and water views from all spaces, including the main bedroom suite.
Privately located, the main suite offers an ensuite with a walk-in wardrobe.
"It's very gorgeous with a bath built into the window, which, for parents, is a nice retreat away from everyone for some downtime," the spokesperson said.
Embrace sustainable living with a massive 30-panel solar power system and year-round outdoor entertaining in the amazing north-facing alfresco dining area, fully enclosed with screening blinds for ultimate comfort.
For the sports enthusiasts, a tennis court with basketball hoops and lights promises endless entertainment day and night. Relax in the outdoor jacuzzi, completing the resort lifestyle package.
Ample garaging is provided with a remote-controlled double garage attached to the home, featuring internal access and a separate double garage with an extra-high roller door for accommodating a caravan or boat.
Further features of the home include: the cosiness of wood heating with transfer system to the bedrooms for ultimate winter comfort; convenience of reverse cycle air conditioning; solar hot water; watering system; security system; and established park-like gardens with a Bio Cycle grey water system.
Only a 10-minute drive to Mowbray shopping centre and a quick 12-minute drive to Launceston's CBD, this property combines tranquility with convenience. Live the rural dream while enjoying modern amenities and stunning surroundings.
Don't miss this opportunity to make this countryside haven your own!
