Feature Property | With an elevated elegance

Welcome to 17 Allison Avenue, Riverside - a meticulously designed haven that seamlessly blends architectural elegance with the warmth of a well-maintained family home.
This residence, cared for with devotion by its current owners, stands proudly in an elevated position, offering breathtaking panoramic views of the picturesque Tamar River, Tamar Island, and the surrounding landscapes.
Step inside, and you'll discover a spacious and inviting family home. The open-plan living areas, strategically positioned off the kitchen, provide the ideal space for family gatherings. The adjoining balcony, an extension of the dining area, invites you to start your day with a cup of coffee while immersing yourself in the stunning surroundings.
The heart of this home is its beautiful kitchen, featuring granite bench tops, ample storage, and top-tier appliances including a 900mm oven, gas cooktop, and dishwasher. This culinary haven is as practical as it is stylish.
Offering a total of four bedrooms, this home ensures that each family member enjoys comfort and privacy. The master suite, located at the front, boasts a walk-in robe and ensuite, while the other three bedrooms, all equipped with built-in robes, share a central family bathroom featuring a separate shower, bath, and toilet.
