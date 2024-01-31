Hits of January: blockbuster month of sport events culminates in crescendo

It was Thursday, January 11 and Westbury stand-in captain Joel Lloyd and his teammates were staring down one of local cricket's unique problems.
They were trying to get enough players together for three different formats of first-grade cricket across three-consecutive days, including a Twenty20 decider and one-day semi-final.
The Shamrocks were also without their skipper Daniel Murfet who was on his honeymoon.
Lloyd admitted it would be full-on and there would be sore bodies by the end of it.
The outcome kick-started what was a memorable month of local and international sport.
Westbury won a close Cricket North T20 final on that Friday night against Riverside before beating Launceston on Saturday and South Launceston on Sunday.
You had to smile to see they'd achieved the unlikely and won all three.
They then secured the one-day premiership, beating Ulverstone the following weekend.
Meanwhile, there was a great story brewing in the TCL Twenty20 competition.
Launceston Nepali had made their maiden grand final and would face league-powerhouse Longford.
It shaped as a classic underdog story given Nepali are a second grade one-day team.
They had a wave of support from the Nepalese community and a hero - Ramesh 'Maxi' Chhetri - a big-hitting batter inspired by Australia's short-form star Glenn Maxwell.
It didn't go to plan for Nepali who were bested by a memorable Jackson Blair (94 from 50 balls) innings that saw many balls sail like a javelin down Perth Cricket Ground.
While it wasn't a close contest, it was great the game went ahead.
Inclement weather had threatened to derail it and to see all the puffer jackets as well as orange (Nepali) and yellow and black (Longford) shirts in the crowd was fantastic.
Would you believe it only rained during the innings break!
If you weren't out and about locally, there was plenty of international sport to engorge at home.
The Australian Open is a summer staple but it felt like it had more this year for those watching from afar.
It didn't start that way though with Aussie talent and character Nick Kyrgios as well as the legendary Rafael Nadal out injured again.
But a group of industrious Aussies shone.
There were unheralded Aussie men involved in five or four-setters everywhere in the opening days and the Lleyton Hewitt-esque Alex de Minaur as well as Storm Hunter got us through the first week.
It was good to see Novak Djokovic's era of dominance challenged although you had to marvel at the 36-year-old's ability to go deep in week two again.
It was another veteran that had a tournament to remember.
India's Rohan Bopanna, 43, became the oldest man to win a grand slam doubles title in the open era when he combined with Aussie Matt Ebden.
It was spine-tingling to hear it was his first major men's doubles title after 61 attempts.
Meanwhile, it was unfortunate the tennis and Australia versus West Indies twilight Test matches went head-to-head.
And I've just had to Google who won the Big Bash final (Brisbane Heat) which appeared to get lost among the two other big events.
However, the cricket-tennis crossover culminated in a fantastic Sunday of viewing.
Take a bow Shamar Joseph.
The 24-year-old's stoic day-five effort and celebration after bowling out Australia is the type of package we'll still be watching in 40 years.
His match-winning 7-68 was inspiration, especially given we learnt he didn't want to come to the ground on day five after a Mitchell Starc-ball looked like it may have broken his big toe.
He gave his doctor praise but he was still hobbling around at the final tea break.
It showed guts to bowl the way he did and it was a joy to watch his aeroplane-like celebration as he flew to The Gabba boundary with his teammates in tow.
The West Indies, who were written-off before a ball was bowled, brought bring smiles and charisma to the two-match series.
Let's hope they get to play three Tests next summer and not be hidden behind the Aussie Open.
This all happened before the men's tennis final had started and we couldn't have asked for more from that contest.
Italy's Jannik Sinner coming back from two sets to love to beat a battle-weary Daniil Medvedev in his first major final was enthralling.
February has big to shoes to fill following this blockbuster January.
