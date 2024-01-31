'Best of both worlds' as Tasmanian Championship Wrestling reaches 10 years

Tasmanian Championship Wrestling's Annihilation 11 will be more than just your average show.
This year's edition of Launceston's answer to WWE's Wrestlemania, which is on Saturday, February 10, at Elphin Sports Centre, marks 10 years since TCW's first show.
He was the first TCW Champion, is the only three-time title holder and has owned the organisation alongside Daniel Hawes (Dylan Daniels) since 2018.
"It's mind-blowing to look around at the walls [of our training facility] at the posters to see where we started," he said.
"A few guys have enjoyed going back 10 years to watch that first show with its no lights, a ring, my fantastic shorts that I wore for a year and to see what we've managed to pull off in 10 years is amazing."
Blending the arts of performance and sport together, the company's shows and matches have grown tremendously over the decade.
Sayer described it as "a slow burn", reflecting on the copious amounts of knowledge that's been tapped into to grow the fan base.
"Eventually you reach a point where you go 'what do we need to do to get better?' and it's 'you need lighting, you need better sound and you need better entrances'," he said.
"We have a lot more local wrestlers now, that makes life a lot easier as opposed to the first show, there was two of us.
"Now this show is pretty much entirely local talent, which is a very nice moment for me to look at everyone and having had a hand in everyone being there."
The night features five matches and will be headlined by the TCW Championship contest between Elliot Greyson and Aaron Lynch.
Both Greyson and Lynch are long-time wrestlers with the company, graduating from refereeing to in-ring performance.
"It means the genuine world that I get to be in the main event of our biggest show to date," he said.
"It's been wonderful learning and developing this awesome performance, skill and art-form that I think is overlooked by many other people in both a performance and a sporting world.
"I think if people want to see truly the best of both worlds of performance and physical prowess, definitely come along to Annihilation 11."
Playing the heel - or the bad guy - in the match, champion Greyson was a lot more to the point.
"I'm 0-2 against this guy and I'm not going to let him take the biggest moment of my career away from me again - so I'm going to do whatever it takes to keep him down," he said.
That will not be the only championship match of the night as North Esk Champion Doomslayer defends against James Sly Silver, Deano and Dominic Knight in a fatal four-way match.
The other multi-man match has Jones taking to the ring against Liam Lacey and Zakk Archer to see who is the greatest of all-time when it comes to TCW.
Allie Galvin and Dylan Daniels' match has plenty to play for - with the loser set to "leave town".
"Dylan Daniels has been a thorn in my side for a year now and has cheated to beat me multiple times so I'm going to put my career on the line to prove that I'm not a cheater like him," Galvin said.
Diablo also returns for his annual Annihilation match, facing Jaxon Parker.
Tickets for the 5.30pm event start at $20 for general admission, with second row costing $25 and family (two adults, two under-16s) $60.
