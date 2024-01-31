Derby brewery expands with new cafe, Launceston roastery jumps on board

Brewery and distillery Lot 40 added another offering to the Derby community this week with the expansion into a cafe on Monday.
Collaborating with Launceston roasters and coffee aficionados Sweetbrew Coffee Roasters, the Lot 40 cafe has been well received by the community, according to owner Kate Brown.
"Business has been pretty steady and there's been a lot of interest from the locals," Ms Brown said.
"All good offerings are made in house and our cinnamon scrolls seem to be a favourite already; they've sold out each day."
She said Lot 40 had always intended to be a cafe, but they wanted to get the brewery started before getting to the cafe project.
"The best thing about the cafe is now we'll be open from 7.30 in the morning and then will go through to the bar being open; it'll be somewhere people can go anytime of the day."
"We're also getting our coffee from Sweetbrew Coffee Roasters which is really exciting," she said.
Tatler Lane by Sweetbrew co-owner Aaron Jones said before joining forces, Ms Brown happened to be one of their longtime customers.
"We had this real epiphany moment and for us it was a real exciting moment to get to work with Kate," Mr Jones said.
Mr Jones and Tatler Lane roaster Mohsen Balavar assisted with training up staff and education around Sweetbrew's coffee.
"It's really special for Sweetbrew Coffee Roasters with our next phase of sharing our love of coffee with others ... we want to look after people like we've been looked after over the years," Mr Jones said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.