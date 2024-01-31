Crews attending structure fire in Rosevears

Fire crews from Legana, Gravelly Beach, Beaconsfield and Glengarry are attending a structure fire on Masons Road in Rosevears.
Tasmania Fire Service crews arrived at the scene to find a 9-metre by 15-metre shed fully involved in fire.
The flames have reportedly spread to nearby vegetation.
TFS reported the incident shortly after 1pm and warned those in the area to avoid smoke from the fire, which they said was no threat to the general public.
MORE TO COME
