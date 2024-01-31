The Examiner
Crews attending structure fire in Rosevears

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 31 2024 - 2:11pm, first published 1:17pm
Tasmania Fire Service crews in attendance at a structure fire in Rosevears. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Fire crews from Legana, Gravelly Beach, Beaconsfield and Glengarry are attending a structure fire on Masons Road in Rosevears.

