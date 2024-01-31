Special Sawtooth ARI show to feature an all queer exhibition

When Sawtooth ARI put out a call for submissions from queer Tasmanian artists last year, it didn't take long to fill up their space.
Now the show is coming to fruition on Friday evening, featuring local and interstate queer artist in a "Queer Takeover".
Sully said many Tasmanian queer artists were excited by the opportunity.
"It didn't go viral, but you could say it went Tassie viral," Sully said.
"It really got recognition that this is something the community wants.
"I think it's the beginning of different iterations of that way of working, which is working with the community and letting them decide what they want to see."
Next to the local show, the exhibition will feature HOT MESS co-curated by Sully and Beau Palmer, and "The Creature from the Blak Lagoon" by interstate artists Elijah Money and Pierra Van Sparkes.
Sully said pride was a "hot topic" but more often than not, many had to escape to big cities to "really experience the ultimate pride of queerness."
"This show is acknowledging that it's still happening in smaller areas like Launceston," Sully said.
Co-curator Beau Palmer said the Queer Takeover was about sharing experiences.
"Queer representation in the art world is quite minimal, especially when you're looking at larger shows."
"It's not just something that's catered just for the queer community, it's for everyone," Palmer said.
Throughout the instillation of the show, Palmer said there was somewhat of an unspoken theme present.
"Even though we haven't told anyone what to make, they all work together really well; it's kind of magical," he said.
Audiences can also expect special appearances from performers Hera Fox and Enya Arsenal on the night.
The Sawtooth ARI Queer Takeover show starts February 2 at 6pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.