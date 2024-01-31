'It's always been in my life': Fond memories of Beauty Point's Divo

Generations of the Filgate family have spent countless summer days swimming at Beauty Point's "Divo".
They and nearly 1000 other residents are concerned the iconic diving platform and the value it brought to the community over several decades will be lost, after it was announced the Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service planned to remove the structure.
West Tamar Council then announced it would undertake community consultation on behalf of the Parks and Wildlife Service to understand what residents wanted, whether that was a replacement or something completely different.
Oliver and Halle Filgate, sixth generation Beauty Point residents, learned to swim there.
11-year-old Halle said she hoped for it to be repaired, with a temporary alternative put in place while that was happening.
"I think if they take it down and repair it then that's fine," she said.
"As long as they put something else there as well, otherwise it will be a bit boring."
Her 14-year-old brother said he would be sad to see the Divo go, and felt it should be left as-is after repairs.
"The Divo is pretty good by itself," Oliver said.
Their father Scott had fond childhood memories of the Divo.
"It's a place for people to meet," Mr Filgate said.
"Me and my mates used to leave our BMXs lying there on the grass.
"Back at that time Grant Kenny was a big guy in the Iron Man series. We'd all be sort of taking the piss out of Grant Kenny racing out to the Divo."
Suzanne Filgate said swimming at the Divo was a family tradition, and a great thing for children and adults to have fun for free.
"I used to swim here too," she said.
"It's always been in my life. Always.
"During the holidays rain, hail or shine my grandchildren were always at the Divo swimming."
They weren't the only Beauty Point residents concerned for the Divo's future.
Fay Liddell said she had spent plenty of time with her own grandchildren swimming around the pontoon.
"It's a lovely area and it's been part of it for so long," she said.
"We don't really want to see it go."
Bass Labor MP Janie Finlay said the solution was "not complicated", calling on the state government to "just fix it" at a rally at the Beauty Point foreshore.
"If the government is serious about hearing the voice of this community, it needs only to have listened to the last week," Ms Finlay said.
"To me it's clear there are two steps in this process. Step one, save the Divo. Repair it, fix it, replace it like-for-like, where-is as-is.
"If for step two separately, the government wants to consult and find out if the community wants something else, something different, somewhere else. Fantastic."
Bass Liberal MP Simon Wood and Parks Minister Nick Duigan said in social media posts they were willing to listen to what community members had to say.
A petition to save the Divo started by Ms Finlay on January 26, which can be signed on the Tasmanian Labor website had gathered nearly 1000 signatures by January 31.
Consultation will also be carried out by West Tamar Council on behalf of the Parks and Wildlife Service from February 12 to March 10
