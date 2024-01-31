The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

$1000 fine for Ravenswood woman who squared-up in days after verbal insult

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated January 31 2024 - 1:04pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Magistrate Simon Brown handed down a fine of $1000. Picture Examiner file
Magistrate Simon Brown handed down a fine of $1000. Picture Examiner file

A Ravenswood woman attacked a woman in the local newsagency three days after being called a fat slut and having a finger raised at her, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.