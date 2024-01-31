$1000 fine for Ravenswood woman who squared-up in days after verbal insult

A Ravenswood woman attacked a woman in the local newsagency three days after being called a fat slut and having a finger raised at her, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Sharon Lee McDonald pleaded guilty to a count of assault on Lauren Beeton on July 12, 2023.
Police prosecutor Andrew Gillard said McDonald approached the complainant in the Ravenswood supermarket at about 9 am.
"She pushed her to the face, causing the complainant to stumble backwards," Mr Gillard said.
The complainant swung a hand holding a purse, prompting the defendant to punch her twice more in the face.
"The defendant then punched her two more times with a right and left fist, causing the complainant to fall against the shelves," Mr Gillard said.
He said McDonald grabbed the complainant's face and left the store.
The complainant lost consciousness and was taken to the Launceston General Hospital.
In an interview with police McDonald said Ms Beeton had abused her at put a finger up at her about two days before the incident.
She said she encountered Ms Beeton saying she had a smirk on her face.
"After punching her in the face she was still mouthing off at me so I hit her again," Mr Gillard related to the court.
Defence counsel Patrick O' Halloran said it was an isolated event in July last year which had not been repeated.
He said a minor verbal altercation had occurred three days before the incident.
He said that McDonald had pleaded guilty with the assistance of legal advice and after watching CCTV footage.
"It was an out of character action although there are priors [offences] from twenty years ago," he said.
Magistrate Simon Brown said it was a relatively serious assault which had rendered the complainant unconscious and required hospital treatment.
"I accept that there was some history and it was a chance meeting," he said.
"But it was entirely inappropriate, unnecessary and sustained attack."
"The defendant is a mature woman who wished to put the incident behind her," Mr Brown said.
"There have been no further episodes between the parties."
Mr Brown said the interview with police did not indicate enormous insight.
He said a substantial fine of $1000 would make it plain that it was serious behaviour.
He imposed a restraint order for six months precluding McDonald from threatening, abusing or assaulting the complainant.
