Children detained in adult prisons amid delay to remand centre: Union claim

As many as 400 children per year are being held in adult prison facilities alongside hardened criminals, a corrections union has claimed.
United Workers Union state delegate Philip Pregnell said these young offenders are often held in police watchhouses in Launceston and Hobart for up to 24 hours at a time.
While they are kept in cells separate from adult detainees, they are still exposed to nearby hardened criminals and are not overseen by specialist youth justice workers or corrections officers with adequate training, he said.
"These youth are being subjected to adult [prisoners] that are in their worst state, some of them may be coming down from substances, abusive and aggressive," Mr Pregnell said.
"They are housed there for hours while they are waiting for interviews or maybe waiting to be transferred elsewhere.
"The environment is not safe for them, its making an environment that can affect them mentally.
"We're not trained to look after them, we're trained to look after adult detainees," Mr Pregnell said.
Labor Corrections spokesperson Ella Haddad said corrections officers have not received adequate training in dealing with children, despite new rules introducing obligations on organisations interacting with young people.
She said the Reportable Conduct Scheme and Child and Youth Safe Standards came into force at the start of the year.
These rules were part of a package of changes that followed the Commission into Child Sexual Abuse in Institutional Settings, and were designed to better protect young people dealing with government institutions, including prisons.
"These staff, these Tasmanian Prison Service staff have been trained to deal with adult detainees," Ms Haddad said.
"They have not been given information or training around how to comply with the Reportable Conduct Scheme and Child and Youth Safe Standards."
A government spokesperson said children were typically only housed in police watchhouses for short periods of time.
"In watch-houses, young people can be detained adjacent to adults until they are bailed, interviewed by police, appear in court, or are transferred to Ashley Youth Detention Centre.
" At the earliest opportunity, young people are transferred to youth justice workers, where required, and removed to Ashley Youth Detention Centre."
Mr Pregnell said he wanted child detainees to be housed in separate facilities from adults.
"We have suggested other places to the government for them to house them away from adults detainees, and that is what we are asking," he said.
"We are also wondering when these new centres that they promised are going to be built, they were meant to be operational by the end of the year."
The state government announced in 2021 that the Ashley Youth Detention Centre would close and be replaced by five separate facilities around the state.
The controversial centre was scheduled to close this year, but that date has since been pushed back.
The government late last year identified a site at Pontville, north of Hobart, as a partial replacement for Ashley, but the development is still at the approvals stage.
The government is also proposing to construct two youth support centres and two assisted bail facilities around the state as part of its youth justice reform program.
