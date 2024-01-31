Aged care home residents 'chip in' to help homeless

Each month for the last year, a local group of aged care home residents have come together to bake - but not to deliver sweet treats to their grandchildren, they do it for charity.
Seven Calvary Sandhill residents have whipped up roughly 288 choc-chip cookies and muffins in the last 12 months to deliver to local homelessness charity Strike It Out.
The production line of residents - most in their 80s and 90s - was first organised by Calvary Sandhill's Leisure and Lifestyle coordinator, Candace Harrington, as a way to help out the local charity but has since become something more.
"The residents all look forward to the cooking day - if you ask any of the members, they'll tell you that it gives them purpose," Ms Harrington said.
"I think there would be trouble if I took it off the activity list."
The Sandhill residents make cookies one month, muffins the next, with each taking turns at different tasks to produce the goods which are then packaged up into individual bags for Strike It Out's twice weekly meals for the homeless.
Resident Shirley O'Conner, now in her 90s and partially blind, has been with the baking group since its beginnings, and said it is wonderful to do something to help others.
"We're lucky here; we have food and everything we could want, but some people don't have that," Ms O'Conner said.
"We haven't the scope here to do a meal or something bigger, but I feel that in some small way we are helping.
"We're doing something for others, and it makes us feel wanted and have a purpose."
Manager of Strike It Out - a largely community-funded service - Kirsten Ritchie, thanked residents for their support and said the baked goodies gave some welcome and delicious sustenance along with moments of joy for people less fortunate.
"We believe no one should be left behind and these wonderful residents are helping us bring about positive change in people's lives and creating feelings of self-worth," Ms Ritchie said.
"Every little bit helps.
