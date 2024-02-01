'Efficient, practical and focused' agendas have developer up in arms

A developer is frustrated by a City of Launceston decision to streamline its agendas, saying it removes an opportunity to mediate planning issues.
The council says its new method is more "efficient, practical and focused" for all involved and does not affect planning outcomes.
Previously full, anonymised copies of representations against planning applications were published by the council along with summaries.
Now only the summaries are.
Managing director at Design to Live Mitch Lloyd, whose firm was behind a planning application rejected at a recent council meeting, said being unable to read redacted copies of representations took away the chance to mediate.
Mr Lloyd said the anonymised representations allowed gave an indication of which neighbours were upset and why.
This gave developers the chance to negotiate a mutually beneficial outcome - in most cases the project proceeding after concerns were addressed.
"It allowed us to mediate," Mr Lloyd said.
"We've had instances before where we can read through a representation and say, 'they don't like this about that, they do like that' or 'that's not a planning matter, that's not enforceable'."
"We can ask 'if we change this, will you withdraw your representation?'.
"If we don't know what's wrong with it, we don't know how to mediate."
Instead, he said it could end up with more matters heading to the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal - a costly process.
Even if it didn't go to a tribunal, Mr Lloyd said it could lead to people being left more out of pocket as people used planning processes as "a weapon".
"The power has been given to people to stop projects more than the power of developers to be able to develop their own piece of land," he said.
"Because they can, anonymously, for free put in a representation which can delay a project for months and inevitably would cost the developer a significant amount of money."
However, the council said the new process achieved the same results as before.
Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said summarising representations meant those considering and approving the development applications - namely the councillors - had clear and concise information to work with.
He said applicants also benefited from the move, as it meant they were only told the relevant legislative issues.
"In the past, councils often routinely published redacted versions of representations received on planning applications in meeting agendas, however many councils no longer consider this best practice," Cr Garwood said.
"The City of Launceston now provides summaries in meeting agendas of all relevant planning matters raised in received representations.
"There is no practical difference for applicants in the quality of information they receive about representations.
"In fact many developers find the written summaries to be more efficient, practical and focused than redacted representations which may often contain information unrelated to planning matters."
