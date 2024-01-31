Quick-fire tons or wicket hauls? Who takes the big votes in player of year

Alistair Taylor and Brock Whitchurch went bang at Invermay Park while seamers Lyndon Stubbs and Graham Donaldson caught The Examiner's eye at Windsor Park.
Launceston and Riverside got the chocolates in round two of the Cricket North two-dayers.
The player of the year gong encompasses a three-two-one voting system focused on the match-winning performances rather than the best all-round statistics.
Leaderboard:
As much as possible, this team is picked by position and is based on statistics as well as a player's influence on a match.
Tom Garwood (Riverside)
Made life hard for South Launceston on day one, guiding Riverside past 100 with just one wicket down.
John Hayes (Mowbray)
The opener remained unbeaten after the Eagles whacked their way to 5-225 declared in an effort to get themselves back in the contest.
Alistair Taylor (Launceston)
Despite coming to the crease quickly, tore the game away from Mowbray with nine boundaries at a incredible strike-rate of 227.
Charlie Eastoe (Launceston)
The Lions' other match-winner who accompanied Taylor and ticked along well at just under a run a ball.
Thomas Dwyer (Mowbray)
Has been one of the young batters to watch this season and helped keep the Eagles competitive after they found themselves 3-33 in their first innings.
Brock Whitchurch (Mowbray)
Was in some sort of from in January and showcased his ability to play at a different pace after making 61 from 132 balls a few weeks ago. In a quirk, Launceston's Cam Lynch ran him out and then he ran Lynch out.
Peter New (Riverside) (wicket-keeper)
While many Blues made starts in their second innings, New was the only one to reach a half-century. He pouched two catches behind the stumps.
Spencer Hayes (Mowbray)
The all-rounder recovered well after making a duck in the first innings with middle-order wickets and a positive batting approach.
Lyndon Stubbs (Riverside)
A stunning all-round return from his long-term bicep injury. He trapped South captain Jeremy Jackson straightaway before getting on a roll through the Knights' middle order.
Tom Lewis (Riverside)
Took the crucial wickets of South opener Oliver Marshall and danger man Nathan Philip before cashing in at the end.
Graham Donaldson (South Launceston)
The typically economical seamer claimed his best wicket-haul in years. He helped keep the Blues' first innings total in check after Garwood and first-drop Ben Kidd both attained half-centuries.
