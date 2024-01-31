Bell Bay, not Geelong, should be home of $50m facility: campaigners

Environmental campaigners are pushing for Bell Bay to be the home of a new $50 million steel recycling facility.
The facility could create "thousands" of jobs and would play a key role in processing Australia's decommissioned offshore oil and gas projects.
Decommissioning works across the next 30-50 years are projected to cost up to $60 million, and the federal government is keen to tap into the market.
In September, Federal Resources Minister Madeleine King said establishing a decommissioning industry in Australia would "provide immense economic opportunities" and create well-paid jobs in regional areas.
"The Australian Government wants as much of the anticipated $60 billion ... to be spent backing Australian ingenuity and jobs," she said.
In the coming years, oil giant Esso plans to remove 13 retired oil platforms and associated pipeline from the Bass Strait, near Gippsland.
Esso is understood to have engaged a third party to scout out three locations for a new recycling facility to process the decommissioned materials.
The Port of Geelong has emerged as a frontrunner from Bell Bay and Gippsland's Barry Beach.
However, Friends of the Earth's Jeff Waters believes Northern Tasmania would be the ideal location.
"The advantages of Bell Bay is that there's lots of space and it would only cost $50 million to build, as opposed to $200 million for Geelong," he said.
"The only spot they can do it in the Port of Geelong is a former landfill site. It's got a jetty, but they'll have to do a lot of remediation work before they can do anything there safely.
"The advantage with Geelong is its proximity to the Laverton smelter."
Mr Waters arrived in Launceston this week to tout Bell Bay as the best location for a steel recycling facility, arguing its economic boost would make a bigger impact to standard of living in Northern Tasmania than Geelong.
He said Victoria was desperate to secure steel for wind farm projects, and that Tasmania must act quickly to ensure it secures the facility, should one eventuate.
"I know that Lily D'Ambrosio, the Resources Minister in Victoria, is going to next federal resources ministers meeting asking for the recycling plant in Geelong," he said.
"This is where Tasmania has a fabulous argument because you can say 'put $50 million in Bell Bay, spend another $50 million or so on a new smelter and we can process it all here and make the wind turbine towers for you'.
"It'll make thousands of jobs."
Asked about Bell Bay's prospects of securing a recycling facility, Ms King said the federal government's decommissioning roadmap was still being developed.
"The roadmap taskforce is consulting widely, including with the recycling sector, on how best to maximise the benefits from the decommissioning of offshore oil and gas infrastructure for the Australian economy," she said.
A state government spokesperson said the Tasmanian government strongly supported recycling and the circular economy, and reiterated that Bell Bay was open for business.
"As Tasmania's largest heavy industrial estate and having access to a deep-water port and our 100 per cent renewables-based electricity grid, Bell Bay is an ideal location for investment," the spokesperson said.
Bell Bay secured $70 million in federal funding earlier this month to establish a hydrogen hub.
