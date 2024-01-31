The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Bell Bay, not Geelong, should be home of $50m facility: campaigners

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated February 1 2024 - 7:33am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Friends of the Earth campaigner Jeff Waters is campaigning for Bell Bay to be the home of a new recycling facility. Pictures by Hamish Geale, file, Shutterstock.
Friends of the Earth campaigner Jeff Waters is campaigning for Bell Bay to be the home of a new recycling facility. Pictures by Hamish Geale, file, Shutterstock.

Environmental campaigners are pushing for Bell Bay to be the home of a new $50 million steel recycling facility.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.