Thank you LGH and Scottsdale Hospital staff, you are all angels

ON THE 21st of January I was admitted to Scottsdale Hospital after dropping a carving knife on my foot the Thursday before which had become infected. I was admitted immediately and placed on an antibiotic drip for 48 hrs, this had no effect and was placed on another antibiotic for a further 48 hrs. The Doctor on duty worked on cleaning my wound only to discover it was infected badly, he contacted the LGH and I was on my way to Launceston. I was attended to quickly and sent to SSSU, I was operated on that afternoon (debrided); removal of bad tissue and flushed all infection out. I spent the night in SSSU and was released home with a two week supply of antibiotics. Thank you so much staff at Scottsdale hospital, LGH and SSSU, nothing was a problem to you, always a kind smile and a friendly face, you have to go through a lot you guys, understaffed and overworked but your professional attitude got me through a very bad time. I cannot remember every name but thank you from the bottom of my heart, you are all angels. Thanks for being you.
Pat Clifford, Bridport
IF THE government really appreciated and respected endangered species, they would actually do something in the best interests of these species, rather than supporting the jobs that continue to destroy their homes, food and habitat. What is the point of an endangered species recovery plan when the government chooses to ignore the vital recommendations needed to secure the species' survival? And what is the point of a minister for the environment who supports and sustains the very practices that have made species become endangered in the first place?
Colette Harmsen, Tinderbox
THE 2024 Australian(s) of the Year Award was keenly contested, with eventual winners Professors Richard Scolyer (formerly of Launceston) and Georgina Long for their successful research and application of melanoma treatment.
Extraordinarily, Professor Scolyer has an incurable brain cancer, but has willingly offered to be a pioneering patient for possible groundbreaking brain cancer research.
Their exceptional melanoma research is a combined effort between trusting patients, very competent cross-disciplinary teams to which scientific humanitarianism can benefit many people to survive and create hope in a time of mortal uncertainty.
Please do not forget the people who have not survived melanoma treatment, but have made a significant contribution so that others have the opportunity of an extended life.
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
ONCE again the annual Australia Day aka Invasion Day protests were held across the nation by a very small minority of the Australian community wanting our national day to be cancelled. It is our national day when the vast majority of our community celebrate what we have in this great multicultural country and until the Federal Government changes the date, it will always be our national day, no matter how many protests are held. To determine the popularity of the current Australia Day date, the Federal Government could implement an online referendum where the question would be simply if the date is supported with a simple Yes or No answer and leave it online for a month. At the end of the month, whatever the majority answer is, every-one nationally goes by the result. If the majority agrees to retain the current date, those in the minority should respect the decision.
Alan Leitch, Austins Ferry
THE article by Joe Colbrook (The Examiner, 29 January) referring to the expenditure on legal fees for the North East Railway of $68,942.60 demonstrates the reliance of new Councillors on the corporate knowledge of their officers. In 2018 the Launceston Council made a decision to retain the railway to the border at Wyena.
In 2023 the Dorset Council persuaded the Launceston Council to approve the removal of the railway track between Lilydale Falls and Wyena.
The new Councillors were not informed by their officers of the previous decision and it was considered that the contamination of the Arsenic present could be mitigated with hay bales.
TASCAT upheld the decision but put 10 conditions on the construction to try to protect the workers and prevent leaching into the surrounding farmland.
This development has been in contention for over 10 years when a train could have been operating in the North East. How disappointing that Tasmania has missed out on a really opportune visitor experience.
Wendy McLennan, Bridport, North East Railway Advocate
