Thank you LGH and Scottsdale Hospital staff, you are all angels

ON THE 21st of January I was admitted to Scottsdale Hospital after dropping a carving knife on my foot the Thursday before which had become infected. I was admitted immediately and placed on an antibiotic drip for 48 hrs, this had no effect and was placed on another antibiotic for a further 48 hrs. The Doctor on duty worked on cleaning my wound only to discover it was infected badly, he contacted the LGH and I was on my way to Launceston. I was attended to quickly and sent to SSSU, I was operated on that afternoon (debrided); removal of bad tissue and flushed all infection out. I spent the night in SSSU and was released home with a two week supply of antibiotics. Thank you so much staff at Scottsdale hospital, LGH and SSSU, nothing was a problem to you, always a kind smile and a friendly face, you have to go through a lot you guys, understaffed and overworked but your professional attitude got me through a very bad time. I cannot remember every name but thank you from the bottom of my heart, you are all angels. Thanks for being you.