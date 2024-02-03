The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Thank you LGH and Scottsdale Hospital staff, you are all angels

February 3 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thank you LGH and Scottsdale Hospital staff, you are all angels
Thank you LGH and Scottsdale Hospital staff, you are all angels

ON THE 21st of January I was admitted to Scottsdale Hospital after dropping a carving knife on my foot the Thursday before which had become infected. I was admitted immediately and placed on an antibiotic drip for 48 hrs, this had no effect and was placed on another antibiotic for a further 48 hrs. The Doctor on duty worked on cleaning my wound only to discover it was infected badly, he contacted the LGH and I was on my way to Launceston. I was attended to quickly and sent to SSSU, I was operated on that afternoon (debrided); removal of bad tissue and flushed all infection out. I spent the night in SSSU and was released home with a two week supply of antibiotics. Thank you so much staff at Scottsdale hospital, LGH and SSSU, nothing was a problem to you, always a kind smile and a friendly face, you have to go through a lot you guys, understaffed and overworked but your professional attitude got me through a very bad time. I cannot remember every name but thank you from the bottom of my heart, you are all angels. Thanks for being you.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.