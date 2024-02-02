The Examiner
Have Your Say

We can not keep relying on gas for the wealth of the country

February 2 2024 - 11:08am
I WONDER how many people are aware of the dangers of LNG gas ("People make Australia great, not resources," The Examiner, January 29th)? Gas was once thought to be a clean energy source. We now know that mining and burning gas releases both carbon dioxide and methane, a heat-trapping pollutant that can stay in the atmosphere for several years. This is helping to fuel the very weather disasters that are costing our nation billions in reparations. With many companies here being foreign-owned and profits going offshore, clearly Australian consumers and our environment are not the winners. We cannot continue to rely on gas for the wealth and well-being of our country.

