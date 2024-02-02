We can not keep relying on gas for the wealth of the country

I WONDER how many people are aware of the dangers of LNG gas ("People make Australia great, not resources," The Examiner, January 29th)? Gas was once thought to be a clean energy source. We now know that mining and burning gas releases both carbon dioxide and methane, a heat-trapping pollutant that can stay in the atmosphere for several years. This is helping to fuel the very weather disasters that are costing our nation billions in reparations. With many companies here being foreign-owned and profits going offshore, clearly Australian consumers and our environment are not the winners. We cannot continue to rely on gas for the wealth and well-being of our country.
Anne O'Hara, Wanniassa ACT
WITH the omnipresent proliferation of 'superannuation tours' by Australian and international bands, tour promoters have homed in to the so-called 'baby boomer generation' with apparent discretionary spending surpluses and a willingness/attempt to relive "a love that has long been lost"!
The disproportionate abundance of reflective heads with ponytails may indicate the Maugean skate may not be the only species in an environment of uncertainty to have a limited, albeit involuntary number of sympathisers?!
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
IN RESPONSE to: 'Five questions about Bell Bay's $70 million hydrogen hub' (The Examiner, January 20):
So again, gullible and vulnerable Tasmanians are being used, this time by the worst Federal minister we've ever had (who's renewable obsession is fuelling much of the current cost of living crisis) to experiment with an unproven technology using our own electricity supplies (when the sun doesn't shine and the wind doesn't blow) and lots of our water. Worst still it'll require countless (non renewable) Chinese produced solar panels and the despoiling of our beautiful coastline with bird chomping windmills. There are a lot of unknowns in this highly speculative proposal and notably no guarantee that it won't affect local power prices. It also opens the door to place pressure upon the state to approve the necessary windmills to partially power this folly. Deceptively the article opens with the premise "... why is the state keen to have one." Who says the State is keen? No one asked me, nor I suspect anyone else. So here we go again, just like the Rockliff Stadium, representatives giving favours to mates on sovereign risk projects without getting any mandate to do so. Be highly sceptical fellow Tasmanians. Sure, welcome viable job creating projects, but beware the speculators using our vulnerability for their ideologically driven indulgences.
Dale Newman, Launceston
I RECENTLY submitted a letter to the editor (The Examiner, January 22) where my only contribution was to put an apostrophe in Prince's Square and affix my name at the end!
The AI app Chat GPT with a few guidelines, produced a letter that I was quite happy with although not one I felt strong ownership for!
"Golly did I really say that?" Well, no actually I didn't!
Others, more qualified and knowledgeable than I, can talk to us on the potential of AI for good or bad in our lives now and undoubtedly more so in the future. My use of Chat GPT was to demonstrate how easy it was to utilise and yes, how effective it was!
It expressed very effectively my concerns and - goodness maybe one day I could "write" an editorial!
Incidentally, this letter received no input from AI!
Rod Fenner, East Launceston
SO BRIDGET McKenzie MP, who is holidaying in Tasmania at taxpayers expense, believes calling the Labor Caucus back to Parliament to discuss options to help people survive exploding prices at the supermarket should not happen.
Geoff Lyons, Riverside
