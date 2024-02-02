We can not keep relying on gas for the wealth of the country

So again, gullible and vulnerable Tasmanians are being used, this time by the worst Federal minister we've ever had (who's renewable obsession is fuelling much of the current cost of living crisis) to experiment with an unproven technology using our own electricity supplies (when the sun doesn't shine and the wind doesn't blow) and lots of our water. Worst still it'll require countless (non renewable) Chinese produced solar panels and the despoiling of our beautiful coastline with bird chomping windmills. There are a lot of unknowns in this highly speculative proposal and notably no guarantee that it won't affect local power prices. It also opens the door to place pressure upon the state to approve the necessary windmills to partially power this folly. Deceptively the article opens with the premise "... why is the state keen to have one." Who says the State is keen? No one asked me, nor I suspect anyone else. So here we go again, just like the Rockliff Stadium, representatives giving favours to mates on sovereign risk projects without getting any mandate to do so. Be highly sceptical fellow Tasmanians. Sure, welcome viable job creating projects, but beware the speculators using our vulnerability for their ideologically driven indulgences.

