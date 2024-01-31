Shyanne-Lee Tatnell's accused killer pleads not guilty

A Scottsdale man charged with the murder of 14-year-old Shyanne-Lee Tatnell pleaded not guilty when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Christopher Mark Jordan, 36, of Buckneys Road, appeared via video from Risdon Prison and was represented by defence lawyer Lucy Flanagan on behalf of Devonport barrister Greg Richardson.
Ms Flanagan entered the plea, saying Mr Jordan did not need the particulars to be read in court.
Magistrate Ken Stanton adjourned the case for a preliminary proceedings application on March 12, 2024.
Counts of failing to comply with ammunition storage requirements, possession of a controlled plant and possession of a prohibited import were adjourned indefinitely.
Mr Jordan is charged with the murder of Ms Tatnell on April 30, 2023-the night she disappeared from Henry Street in Launceston at about 8.30 pm.
Mr Jordan was charged after human remains were found at a bush block near Nabowla, about 16 kilometres west of Scottsdale.
He was remanded in custody to reappear. Mr Jordan previously appeared on July 28, August 15, November 28 and December 20 2023.
In December the court heard that a key piece of evidence had not been provided to the defence.
