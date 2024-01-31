House prices fall in Launceston, patience required for sellers

House prices continue to fall in Launceston and the North-East.
After a 1.6 per cent decline in dwelling prices in December, values fell another 1.1 per cent in January, new CoreLogic data shows.
The median dwelling price in Launceston and the North-East is $515,000.
Property prices also dropped in Hobart (0.7 per cent) and the state's West and North-West (1.3 per cent), but shot up 1.9 per cent in the South-East.
Patience is required for homeowners selling up in Northern Tasmania.
Figures show that in the 12 months to November 2023, properties took twice as long to sell as the 12 months to November 2022.
Average sale times for units in the North-East, which takes in the regional areas of Northern Tasmania, grew from 20.5 days to 52.5 days across the year.
House prices rose by 0.4 per cent across the country in January, largely buoyed by spikes of more than 1 per cent in Perth, Adelaide and Brisbane.
Hobart had the strongest decline of any capital.
CoreLogic's head of research Tim Lawless said the volume of property sales was noticeably higher than at the same time last year.
"Despite ongoing cost of living pressures, high interest rates, low consumer sentiment and affordability constraints, homes are still selling," he said.
"Housing demand has been buoyed by high migration, but also tight rental markets that have probably incentivised renters to transition towards home ownership if they can afford to do so."
Dwelling prices have fallen by 2.2 per cent in Launceston across the past 12 months, but risen by 0.6 per cent in the North-East.
